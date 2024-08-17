KGN Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0
0
0.91
16.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.91
16.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.07
0.22
Other Income
0.14
0.12
0.04
0.64
Total Income
0.14
0.12
1.03
17.66
Total Expenditure
0.09
0.08
0.95
17.52
PBIDT
0.05
0.04
0.08
0.13
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.05
0.04
0.08
0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.02
0
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.47
20.47
20.47
20.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
8.79
0.77
PBDTM(%)
0
0
8.79
0.77
PATM(%)
0
0
5.49
0.65
