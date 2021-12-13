iifl-logo-icon 1
KGN Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.26
(-4.97%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:33:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.91

17.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-94.63

101.14

Raw materials

0

0

-0.82

-17.1

As % of sales

0

0

90.78

100.48

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

2.81

0.39

Other costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.08

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

9.02

2.05

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.07

-0.02

-0.49

OPM

0

0

-2.62

-2.93

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.11

0.08

0.62

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.06

0.12

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.01

0.32

Tax rate

-30.89

-19.91

-30.4

263.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.02

0.04

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.02

0.04

0.44

yoy growth (%)

4.83

-34.21

-90.12

913.19

NPM

0

0

4.82

2.62

