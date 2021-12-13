Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.91
17.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-94.63
101.14
Raw materials
0
0
-0.82
-17.1
As % of sales
0
0
90.78
100.48
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
2.81
0.39
Other costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.08
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
9.02
2.05
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.07
-0.02
-0.49
OPM
0
0
-2.62
-2.93
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.11
0.08
0.62
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.06
0.12
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.01
0.32
Tax rate
-30.89
-19.91
-30.4
263.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.02
0.04
0.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.02
0.04
0.44
yoy growth (%)
4.83
-34.21
-90.12
913.19
NPM
0
0
4.82
2.62
