KGN Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.26
(-4.97%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:33:07 PM

KGN Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.06

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.01

0.32

Working capital

0.07

0.32

-0.48

-3.37

Other operating items

Operating

0.1

0.35

-0.43

-2.92

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.1

0.35

-0.43

-2.91

Equity raised

98.55

98.5

98.41

97.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

28.02

28.32

28.88

30.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

126.68

127.18

126.86

125.11

