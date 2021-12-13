KGN Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.06
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.01
0.32
Working capital
0.07
0.32
-0.48
-3.37
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
0.35
-0.43
-2.92
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.1
0.35
-0.43
-2.91
Equity raised
98.55
98.5
98.41
97.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
28.02
28.32
28.88
30.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
126.68
127.18
126.86
125.11
