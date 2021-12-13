iifl-logo-icon 1
KGN Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-94.63

83.3

Op profit growth

10.4

122.2

-94.34

-57.53

EBIT growth

22.26

-44.03

-43.72

111.31

Net profit growth

5.1

-39.08

-88.63

846.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-3.77

-3.58

EBIT margin

0

0

8.18

0.78

Net profit margin

0

0

5.62

2.65

RoCE

0.06

0.04

0.08

0.15

RoNW

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.16

RoA

0

0

0.01

0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.22

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.21

Book value per share

34.11

34.09

34.08

34.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

292

250

296.66

350

P/CEPS

363.49

327.08

374.34

350.96

P/B

0.17

0.14

0.26

2.26

EV/EBIDTA

501.14

570.4

410.04

1,267.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.89

-20.84

-30.47

246.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

7,241.19

391.97

Inventory days

0

0

173.74

42.44

Creditor days

-3,898.68

-4,161.48

-325.2

-21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.33

-18.05

-83.43

-57.34

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-161.57

-177.59

-392.31

-23.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-90.78

-100.45

Employee costs

0

0

-3.43

-0.95

Other costs

0

0

-9.55

-2.16

