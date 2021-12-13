Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-94.63
83.3
Op profit growth
10.4
122.2
-94.34
-57.53
EBIT growth
22.26
-44.03
-43.72
111.31
Net profit growth
5.1
-39.08
-88.63
846.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-3.77
-3.58
EBIT margin
0
0
8.18
0.78
Net profit margin
0
0
5.62
2.65
RoCE
0.06
0.04
0.08
0.15
RoNW
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.16
RoA
0
0
0.01
0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.21
Book value per share
34.11
34.09
34.08
34.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
292
250
296.66
350
P/CEPS
363.49
327.08
374.34
350.96
P/B
0.17
0.14
0.26
2.26
EV/EBIDTA
501.14
570.4
410.04
1,267.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.89
-20.84
-30.47
246.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
7,241.19
391.97
Inventory days
0
0
173.74
42.44
Creditor days
-3,898.68
-4,161.48
-325.2
-21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.33
-18.05
-83.43
-57.34
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-161.57
-177.59
-392.31
-23.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-90.78
-100.45
Employee costs
0
0
-3.43
-0.95
Other costs
0
0
-9.55
-2.16
No Record Found
