SectorEdible Oil
Open₹8.02
Prev. Close₹7.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹8.02
Day's Low₹7.26
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹34.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.86
P/E363
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
20.47
20.47
20.47
20.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.31
49.28
49.25
49.21
Net Worth
69.78
69.75
69.72
69.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.91
17.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-94.63
101.14
Raw materials
0
0
-0.82
-17.1
As % of sales
0
0
90.78
100.48
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.06
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.01
0.32
Working capital
0.07
0.32
-0.48
-3.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-94.63
101.14
Op profit growth
11.5
205.17
-95.19
-62.36
EBIT growth
23.11
-42.7
-48.64
118.84
Net profit growth
4.83
-34.21
-90.12
913.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0
0
0.91
16.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.91
16.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.07
0.22
Other Income
0.14
0.12
0.04
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ismail Memon
Chairman & Managing Director
Babulal Jethalal Hirani
Director & CFO
Mohsin Ismail Memon
Independent Director
Ajazahmad Ansari
Independent Director
Aftabahmed Kadri
Independent Director
Janki Ranjitsingh Vaghela
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KGN Enterprises Ltd
Summary
KGN Enterprises Ltd, a professionally managed enterprise is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of Castor Oil Derivatives, castor cakes and castor seeds. They manufacture castor oil products like Castor Oil Commercial Grade, Castor Oil First Special Grade, Castor Oil De-gummed, Castor Oil Pale Press Grade, Castor Oil Extra Pale Grade, Castor De-oil Cake, Castor Oil - B.P. Grade, Castor Oil - USP Grade, Castor Oil DAB - 10, Castor Oil European Pharma Grade, Castor Oil Deodorized. The company has four subsidiaries, namely KGN Bio- Tech Ltd, KGN Green Ltd, KGN Proteins Ltd, and KGN Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd.KGN Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on June 15, 1994. The company was incorporated to carry out manufacturing of castor oil and its various derivatives. The company has established a state of art integrated castor seed processing plant with the largest crushing capacity of 120,000 tons per annum to cater to the increasing demand of castor oil and its derivatives in the International market. It has spacious building premises having all the required latest technology based plant & machinery for seed crushing, solvent extraction, refinery and other utility services.
Read More
