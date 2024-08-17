iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KGN Enterprises Ltd Share Price

7.26
(-4.97%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:33:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

KGN Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

8.02

Prev. Close

7.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

8.02

Day's Low

7.26

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

34.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.86

P/E

363

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

KGN Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

KGN Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KGN Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.08%

Non-Promoter- 46.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KGN Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

20.47

20.47

20.47

20.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.31

49.28

49.25

49.21

Net Worth

69.78

69.75

69.72

69.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.91

17.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-94.63

101.14

Raw materials

0

0

-0.82

-17.1

As % of sales

0

0

90.78

100.48

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.06

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.01

0.32

Working capital

0.07

0.32

-0.48

-3.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-94.63

101.14

Op profit growth

11.5

205.17

-95.19

-62.36

EBIT growth

23.11

-42.7

-48.64

118.84

Net profit growth

4.83

-34.21

-90.12

913.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0

0

0.91

16.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.91

16.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.07

0.22

Other Income

0.14

0.12

0.04

0.64

View Annually Results

KGN Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KGN Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ismail Memon

Chairman & Managing Director

Babulal Jethalal Hirani

Director & CFO

Mohsin Ismail Memon

Independent Director

Ajazahmad Ansari

Independent Director

Aftabahmed Kadri

Independent Director

Janki Ranjitsingh Vaghela

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KGN Enterprises Ltd

Summary

KGN Enterprises Ltd, a professionally managed enterprise is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of Castor Oil Derivatives, castor cakes and castor seeds. They manufacture castor oil products like Castor Oil Commercial Grade, Castor Oil First Special Grade, Castor Oil De-gummed, Castor Oil Pale Press Grade, Castor Oil Extra Pale Grade, Castor De-oil Cake, Castor Oil - B.P. Grade, Castor Oil - USP Grade, Castor Oil DAB - 10, Castor Oil European Pharma Grade, Castor Oil Deodorized. The company has four subsidiaries, namely KGN Bio- Tech Ltd, KGN Green Ltd, KGN Proteins Ltd, and KGN Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd.KGN Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on June 15, 1994. The company was incorporated to carry out manufacturing of castor oil and its various derivatives. The company has established a state of art integrated castor seed processing plant with the largest crushing capacity of 120,000 tons per annum to cater to the increasing demand of castor oil and its derivatives in the International market. It has spacious building premises having all the required latest technology based plant & machinery for seed crushing, solvent extraction, refinery and other utility services.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR KGN Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.