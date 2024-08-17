Summary

KGN Enterprises Ltd, a professionally managed enterprise is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of Castor Oil Derivatives, castor cakes and castor seeds. They manufacture castor oil products like Castor Oil Commercial Grade, Castor Oil First Special Grade, Castor Oil De-gummed, Castor Oil Pale Press Grade, Castor Oil Extra Pale Grade, Castor De-oil Cake, Castor Oil - B.P. Grade, Castor Oil - USP Grade, Castor Oil DAB - 10, Castor Oil European Pharma Grade, Castor Oil Deodorized. The company has four subsidiaries, namely KGN Bio- Tech Ltd, KGN Green Ltd, KGN Proteins Ltd, and KGN Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd.KGN Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on June 15, 1994. The company was incorporated to carry out manufacturing of castor oil and its various derivatives. The company has established a state of art integrated castor seed processing plant with the largest crushing capacity of 120,000 tons per annum to cater to the increasing demand of castor oil and its derivatives in the International market. It has spacious building premises having all the required latest technology based plant & machinery for seed crushing, solvent extraction, refinery and other utility services.

