iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KGN Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

7.26
(-4.97%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:33:07 PM

KGN Enterprises Ltd Summary

KGN Enterprises Ltd, a professionally managed enterprise is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of Castor Oil Derivatives, castor cakes and castor seeds. They manufacture castor oil products like Castor Oil Commercial Grade, Castor Oil First Special Grade, Castor Oil De-gummed, Castor Oil Pale Press Grade, Castor Oil Extra Pale Grade, Castor De-oil Cake, Castor Oil - B.P. Grade, Castor Oil - USP Grade, Castor Oil DAB - 10, Castor Oil European Pharma Grade, Castor Oil Deodorized. The company has four subsidiaries, namely KGN Bio- Tech Ltd, KGN Green Ltd, KGN Proteins Ltd, and KGN Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd.KGN Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on June 15, 1994. The company was incorporated to carry out manufacturing of castor oil and its various derivatives. The company has established a state of art integrated castor seed processing plant with the largest crushing capacity of 120,000 tons per annum to cater to the increasing demand of castor oil and its derivatives in the International market. It has spacious building premises having all the required latest technology based plant & machinery for seed crushing, solvent extraction, refinery and other utility services.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.