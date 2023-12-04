Khoday India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.66
33.66
33.66
33.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.2
-23.71
-32.57
-28.64
Net Worth
-2.54
9.95
1.09
5.02
Minority Interest
Debt
239.16
222.84
237.24
253.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
236.62
232.79
238.33
258.4
Fixed Assets
19.55
22.24
25.22
28.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
60.41
60.49
60.56
60.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
123.55
120.8
122.06
124.98
Inventories
99.93
105.25
128.23
111.67
Inventory Days
308.6
Sundry Debtors
34.98
32.26
36.92
31.95
Debtor Days
88.29
Other Current Assets
26.02
26.52
27.09
31.61
Sundry Creditors
-9.3
-12.17
-14.92
-16.02
Creditor Days
44.27
Other Current Liabilities
-28.08
-31.06
-55.26
-34.23
Cash
33.1
29.26
30.49
44.54
Total Assets
236.61
232.79
238.33
258.4
