Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,364.25
|62.55
|1,00,552.62
|451
|0.87
|2,946
|108.33
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,979.8
|114.59
|52,628.52
|97.38
|0.5
|2,321.36
|164.86
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,634.35
|101.95
|35,186.26
|90.71
|0.15
|1,304.08
|201.08
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
442.5
|60.78
|12,154.8
|81.13
|0.83
|920.65
|56.27
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
349.05
|28.7
|6,585.79
|87
|0.29
|405.81
|46.58
