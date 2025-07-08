iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Khoday India Ltd Share Price Live

116.25
(4.64%)
Dec 4, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open105.55
  • Day's High116.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close111.1
  • Day's Low105.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)391.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Khoday India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

105.55

Prev. Close

111.1

Turnover(Lac.)

10.61

Day's High

116.65

Day's Low

105.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

391.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Khoday India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Khoday India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Khoday India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:43 PM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Khoday India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.66

33.66

33.66

33.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.2

-23.71

-32.57

-28.64

Net Worth

-2.54

9.95

1.09

5.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

132.07

154.07

155.34

138.25

yoy growth (%)

-14.27

-0.81

12.36

-6.37

Raw materials

-76.63

-85.83

-78.44

-79.81

As % of sales

58.02

55.7

50.49

57.72

Employee costs

-17.04

-18.97

-17.55

-18.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.51

-5.67

6.63

-10.74

Depreciation

-4.81

-5.78

-5.25

-5.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-15.78

-3.16

35.29

18.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.27

-0.81

12.36

-6.37

Op profit growth

8.67

-58.2

-1,116.85

-172.35

EBIT growth

18.41

-70.61

-456.42

302.86

Net profit growth

-20.47

-185.52

-161.75

24.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

147.67

200.4

157.12

166.47

118.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

147.67

200.4

157.12

166.47

118.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

2.34

3.53

5.13

Other Income

3.97

2.71

0.56

2.7

0.57

View Annually Results

Khoday India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,364.25

62.551,00,552.624510.872,946108.33

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

1,979.8

114.5952,628.5297.380.52,321.36164.86

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,634.35

101.9535,186.2690.710.151,304.08201.08

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

442.5

60.7812,154.881.130.83920.6556.27

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

349.05

28.76,585.79870.29405.8146.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Khoday India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

K L Ramachandra

Joint Managing Director

K L A Padmanabhasa

Executive Director

K L Swamy

Independent Director

M K Paul

CFO & Company Secretary

R Venkat Subramanyan

Director

Khoday Swamy Giridhar

Director

K R Nithyanand

Director

K S Gurunath

Director

Khaja Afzaluddin Sheriff

Registered Office

Brewery House,

7th Mile Kanakapura Road,

Karnataka - 560062

Tel: 91-080-22956569

Website: http://www.khodayindia.com

Email: venkat.subramanyan@yahoo.com, venkat@khodayindia.c

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Khoday India Limited(formerly Khoday Distilleries), is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of high quality Alcoholic Beverages for the Indian and Overseas markets. The company is also into man...
Read More

Reports by Khoday India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Khoday India Ltd share price today?

The Khoday India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹116.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khoday India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khoday India Ltd is ₹391.30 Cr. as of 04 Dec ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khoday India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khoday India Ltd is 0 and -28.74 as of 04 Dec ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khoday India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khoday India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khoday India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Dec ‘23

What is the CAGR of Khoday India Ltd?

Khoday India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.01%, 3 Years at 21.54%, 1 Year at 21.03%, 6 Month at 25.89%, 3 Month at 15.04% and 1 Month at 9.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khoday India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khoday India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 89.54 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 10.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Khoday India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.