SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹105.55
Prev. Close₹111.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.61
Day's High₹116.65
Day's Low₹105.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)391.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.66
33.66
33.66
33.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.2
-23.71
-32.57
-28.64
Net Worth
-2.54
9.95
1.09
5.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
132.07
154.07
155.34
138.25
yoy growth (%)
-14.27
-0.81
12.36
-6.37
Raw materials
-76.63
-85.83
-78.44
-79.81
As % of sales
58.02
55.7
50.49
57.72
Employee costs
-17.04
-18.97
-17.55
-18.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.51
-5.67
6.63
-10.74
Depreciation
-4.81
-5.78
-5.25
-5.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-15.78
-3.16
35.29
18.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.27
-0.81
12.36
-6.37
Op profit growth
8.67
-58.2
-1,116.85
-172.35
EBIT growth
18.41
-70.61
-456.42
302.86
Net profit growth
-20.47
-185.52
-161.75
24.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
147.67
200.4
157.12
166.47
118.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
147.67
200.4
157.12
166.47
118.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
2.34
3.53
5.13
Other Income
3.97
2.71
0.56
2.7
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,364.25
|62.55
|1,00,552.62
|451
|0.87
|2,946
|108.33
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,979.8
|114.59
|52,628.52
|97.38
|0.5
|2,321.36
|164.86
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,634.35
|101.95
|35,186.26
|90.71
|0.15
|1,304.08
|201.08
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
442.5
|60.78
|12,154.8
|81.13
|0.83
|920.65
|56.27
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
349.05
|28.7
|6,585.79
|87
|0.29
|405.81
|46.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
K L Ramachandra
Joint Managing Director
K L A Padmanabhasa
Executive Director
K L Swamy
Independent Director
M K Paul
CFO & Company Secretary
R Venkat Subramanyan
Director
Khoday Swamy Giridhar
Director
K R Nithyanand
Director
K S Gurunath
Director
Khaja Afzaluddin Sheriff
Brewery House,
7th Mile Kanakapura Road,
Karnataka - 560062
Tel: 91-080-22956569
Website: http://www.khodayindia.com
Email: venkat.subramanyan@yahoo.com, venkat@khodayindia.c
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Khoday India Limited(formerly Khoday Distilleries), is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of high quality Alcoholic Beverages for the Indian and Overseas markets. The company is also into man...
Read More
Reports by Khoday India Ltd
