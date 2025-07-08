Khoday India Ltd Summary

Khoday India Limited(formerly Khoday Distilleries), is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of high quality Alcoholic Beverages for the Indian and Overseas markets. The company is also into manufacture of high quality Glass bottles and Printing and writing papers through separate divisions. The companys brand portfolio includes some premium brands like Red Knight Malt Whisky, Peter Scot Malt Whisky, Hercules XXX Rum, Honeywell brandy, etc. Mile StonesSep 1965 - Khoday Distilleries was incorporated as a private limited co.Oct 1980 - Turned public limited Company Jul 1986 - Went Public to part-finace its modernisation programme 1991 - Company name changed to Khoday India Ltd.1999-2000 - Manaylux Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the companyIn 2003, Khodayss Systems Ltd was merged with the Company effective from 01-04-2002. In terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company issued shares of Rs 10/- each at par credited as fully paid up for every 13 equity shares of Rs.10/- each as fully paid up held by the shareholders of Khodayss Systems Ltd. Resulting to this, the business of Khodayss Systems Ltd got vested and transferred with the Company. Khoday Properties Private Limited, a Company in the Khoday Group became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 24 April 2008.