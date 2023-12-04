Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
132.07
154.07
155.34
138.25
yoy growth (%)
-14.27
-0.81
12.36
-6.37
Raw materials
-76.63
-85.83
-78.44
-79.81
As % of sales
58.02
55.7
50.49
57.72
Employee costs
-17.04
-18.97
-17.55
-18.29
As % of sales
12.9
12.31
11.3
13.23
Other costs
-32.94
-44.25
-47.35
-41.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.94
28.72
30.48
29.89
Operating profit
5.44
5.01
11.99
-1.17
OPM
4.12
3.25
7.72
-0.85
Depreciation
-4.81
-5.78
-5.25
-5.6
Interest expense
-10.16
-10.45
-9.62
-6.18
Other income
5.02
5.54
9.51
2.22
Profit before tax
-4.51
-5.67
6.63
-10.74
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.51
-5.67
6.63
-10.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.51
-5.67
6.63
-10.74
yoy growth (%)
-20.47
-185.52
-161.75
24.35
NPM
-3.41
-3.68
4.27
-7.77
