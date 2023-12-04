iifl-logo
Khoday India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

116.25
(4.64%)
Dec 4, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

132.07

154.07

155.34

138.25

yoy growth (%)

-14.27

-0.81

12.36

-6.37

Raw materials

-76.63

-85.83

-78.44

-79.81

As % of sales

58.02

55.7

50.49

57.72

Employee costs

-17.04

-18.97

-17.55

-18.29

As % of sales

12.9

12.31

11.3

13.23

Other costs

-32.94

-44.25

-47.35

-41.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.94

28.72

30.48

29.89

Operating profit

5.44

5.01

11.99

-1.17

OPM

4.12

3.25

7.72

-0.85

Depreciation

-4.81

-5.78

-5.25

-5.6

Interest expense

-10.16

-10.45

-9.62

-6.18

Other income

5.02

5.54

9.51

2.22

Profit before tax

-4.51

-5.67

6.63

-10.74

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.51

-5.67

6.63

-10.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.51

-5.67

6.63

-10.74

yoy growth (%)

-20.47

-185.52

-161.75

24.35

NPM

-3.41

-3.68

4.27

-7.77

