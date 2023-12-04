iifl-logo
Khoday India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

116.25
(4.64%)
Dec 4, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.51

-5.67

6.63

-10.74

Depreciation

-4.81

-5.78

-5.25

-5.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-15.78

-3.16

35.29

18.66

Other operating items

Operating

-25.1

-14.62

36.66

2.3

Capital expenditure

0.35

2.07

5.01

0.17

Free cash flow

-24.74

-12.55

41.68

2.47

Equity raised

-48.25

-36.9

-50.17

-28.68

Investing

-0.07

-0.14

-0.15

-0.12

Financing

448.17

417.47

416.76

414.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

375.08

367.86

408.12

387.8

