Khoday India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.51
-5.67
6.63
-10.74
Depreciation
-4.81
-5.78
-5.25
-5.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-15.78
-3.16
35.29
18.66
Other operating items
Operating
-25.1
-14.62
36.66
2.3
Capital expenditure
0.35
2.07
5.01
0.17
Free cash flow
-24.74
-12.55
41.68
2.47
Equity raised
-48.25
-36.9
-50.17
-28.68
Investing
-0.07
-0.14
-0.15
-0.12
Financing
448.17
417.47
416.76
414.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
375.08
367.86
408.12
387.8
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.