Khoday India Ltd Key Ratios

116.25
(4.64%)
Dec 4, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.31

25.67

28.58

-24.74

Op profit growth

-94.24

3,001.92

-88.65

-82.13

EBIT growth

-104.85

-333.48

-370.66

-91.14

Net profit growth

-371.54

-109.38

46.55

-246.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.1

14.11

0.57

6.48

EBIT margin

-0.76

11.66

-6.27

2.98

Net profit margin

-5.85

1.58

-21.25

-18.64

RoCE

-0.47

9.6

-4.57

1.76

RoNW

-9.25

3.05

-15.48

-5.97

RoA

-0.9

0.32

-3.87

-2.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.95

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.56

-1.32

-13.47

-7.46

Book value per share

5.64

8.21

7.26

22.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

68.26

0

0

P/CEPS

-12.59

-49.1

-4.07

-5.31

P/B

10.19

7.89

7.55

1.75

EV/EBIDTA

64.89

12.63

269.72

29.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.16

-0.31

0.02

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

113.98

85.67

94.1

110.52

Inventory days

195.47

175.31

238.38

288.91

Creditor days

-35.95

-35.33

-45.21

-73.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.15

-1.15

0.47

-0.14

Net debt / equity

8.93

6.27

8.62

1.26

Net debt / op. profit

104.32

6.13

231.5

13.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.54

-51.93

-60.62

-48.78

Employee costs

-12.58

-9.38

-11.14

-11.63

Other costs

-27.77

-24.57

-27.65

-33.09

