Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.31
25.67
28.58
-24.74
Op profit growth
-94.24
3,001.92
-88.65
-82.13
EBIT growth
-104.85
-333.48
-370.66
-91.14
Net profit growth
-371.54
-109.38
46.55
-246.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.1
14.11
0.57
6.48
EBIT margin
-0.76
11.66
-6.27
2.98
Net profit margin
-5.85
1.58
-21.25
-18.64
RoCE
-0.47
9.6
-4.57
1.76
RoNW
-9.25
3.05
-15.48
-5.97
RoA
-0.9
0.32
-3.87
-2.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.95
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.56
-1.32
-13.47
-7.46
Book value per share
5.64
8.21
7.26
22.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
68.26
0
0
P/CEPS
-12.59
-49.1
-4.07
-5.31
P/B
10.19
7.89
7.55
1.75
EV/EBIDTA
64.89
12.63
269.72
29.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.16
-0.31
0.02
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
113.98
85.67
94.1
110.52
Inventory days
195.47
175.31
238.38
288.91
Creditor days
-35.95
-35.33
-45.21
-73.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.15
-1.15
0.47
-0.14
Net debt / equity
8.93
6.27
8.62
1.26
Net debt / op. profit
104.32
6.13
231.5
13.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.54
-51.93
-60.62
-48.78
Employee costs
-12.58
-9.38
-11.14
-11.63
Other costs
-27.77
-24.57
-27.65
-33.09
