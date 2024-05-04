50:19 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KHOOBSURAT LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KHOOBSURAT LTD. (535730) RECORD DATE 04/05/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 50 (Fifty) Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each for cash at PAR per Share on Rights Basis for every 19 (Nineteen) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/05/2024 DR-623/2024-2025 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.