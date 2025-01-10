Kilburn Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.11
36.84
36.62
28.21
Preference Capital
0
0
3.39
2.98
Reserves
178.41
68.66
36.83
19.52
Net Worth
243.52
105.5
76.84
50.71
Minority Interest
Debt
72.89
64.19
72.78
82.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.12
3.76
3.62
0
Total Liabilities
320.53
173.45
153.24
133.58
Fixed Assets
55.83
43.84
41.61
44.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.94
8.23
9.67
8.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.33
28.16
36.65
34.27
Networking Capital
118.28
77.68
48.8
33.41
Inventories
20.2
28.37
10.27
8.18
Inventory Days
33.76
Sundry Debtors
61.27
44.26
50.46
41.91
Debtor Days
173.01
Other Current Assets
149.07
97.6
71.45
51.05
Sundry Creditors
-26.05
-25.45
-25.21
-21.84
Creditor Days
90.16
Other Current Liabilities
-86.21
-67.1
-58.17
-45.89
Cash
26.16
15.54
16.49
13.01
Total Assets
320.54
173.45
153.22
133.57
