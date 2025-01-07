iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kilburn Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

469.7
(1.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kilburn Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.41

131.14

105.1

135.98

yoy growth (%)

-32.58

24.77

-22.7

0.66

Raw materials

-43.27

-69.35

-50.09

-52.08

As % of sales

48.94

52.88

47.66

38.3

Employee costs

-15.6

-17.51

-19.42

-19.39

As % of sales

17.65

13.35

18.48

14.26

Other costs

-22.59

-35.19

-31.65

-42.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.55

26.83

30.11

30.94

Operating profit

6.94

9.07

3.92

22.4

OPM

7.85

6.92

3.73

16.47

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.14

-4.32

-4.35

Interest expense

-11.33

-17.21

-17.22

-11.96

Other income

9.48

19.16

22.46

7.41

Profit before tax

1.07

6.88

4.84

13.51

Taxes

34.11

-1.71

-1.48

-4.17

Tax rate

3,167.65

-24.96

-30.66

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.18

5.16

3.35

9.33

Exceptional items

-126.88

0

0

0

Net profit

-91.69

5.16

3.35

9.33

yoy growth (%)

-1,874.4

53.95

-64.04

17.69

NPM

-103.71

3.94

3.19

6.86

Kilburn Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kilburn Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.