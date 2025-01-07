Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.41
131.14
105.1
135.98
yoy growth (%)
-32.58
24.77
-22.7
0.66
Raw materials
-43.27
-69.35
-50.09
-52.08
As % of sales
48.94
52.88
47.66
38.3
Employee costs
-15.6
-17.51
-19.42
-19.39
As % of sales
17.65
13.35
18.48
14.26
Other costs
-22.59
-35.19
-31.65
-42.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.55
26.83
30.11
30.94
Operating profit
6.94
9.07
3.92
22.4
OPM
7.85
6.92
3.73
16.47
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.14
-4.32
-4.35
Interest expense
-11.33
-17.21
-17.22
-11.96
Other income
9.48
19.16
22.46
7.41
Profit before tax
1.07
6.88
4.84
13.51
Taxes
34.11
-1.71
-1.48
-4.17
Tax rate
3,167.65
-24.96
-30.66
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.18
5.16
3.35
9.33
Exceptional items
-126.88
0
0
0
Net profit
-91.69
5.16
3.35
9.33
yoy growth (%)
-1,874.4
53.95
-64.04
17.69
NPM
-103.71
3.94
3.19
6.86
