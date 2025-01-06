iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kilburn Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

463.7
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kilburn Engineering Ltd

Kilburn Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.07

6.88

4.84

13.51

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.14

-4.32

-4.35

Tax paid

34.11

-1.71

-1.48

-4.17

Working capital

-116.11

30.58

-18.52

123

Other operating items

Operating

-84.94

31.6

-19.48

127.98

Capital expenditure

0.19

-0.4

1.8

-19.48

Free cash flow

-84.75

31.2

-17.68

108.5

Equity raised

219.3

178.02

183.14

175.06

Investing

6.55

-14.51

3.45

-2.46

Financing

-21.08

56.73

41.91

116.36

Dividends paid

0

0

1.32

2.65

Net in cash

120.02

251.44

212.14

400.12

Kilburn Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kilburn Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.