Kilburn Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.07
6.88
4.84
13.51
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.14
-4.32
-4.35
Tax paid
34.11
-1.71
-1.48
-4.17
Working capital
-116.11
30.58
-18.52
123
Other operating items
Operating
-84.94
31.6
-19.48
127.98
Capital expenditure
0.19
-0.4
1.8
-19.48
Free cash flow
-84.75
31.2
-17.68
108.5
Equity raised
219.3
178.02
183.14
175.06
Investing
6.55
-14.51
3.45
-2.46
Financing
-21.08
56.73
41.91
116.36
Dividends paid
0
0
1.32
2.65
Net in cash
120.02
251.44
212.14
400.12
No Record Found
