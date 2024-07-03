Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹483.8
Prev. Close₹481.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹292.38
Day's High₹487.5
Day's Low₹461.15
52 Week's High₹511.1
52 Week's Low₹256.95
Book Value₹58.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,255.75
P/E49.75
EPS9.67
Divi. Yield0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.11
36.84
36.62
28.21
Preference Capital
0
0
3.39
2.98
Reserves
178.41
68.66
36.83
19.52
Net Worth
243.52
105.5
76.84
50.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.41
131.14
105.1
135.98
yoy growth (%)
-32.58
24.77
-22.7
0.66
Raw materials
-43.27
-69.35
-50.09
-52.08
As % of sales
48.94
52.88
47.66
38.3
Employee costs
-15.6
-17.51
-19.42
-19.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.07
6.88
4.84
13.51
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.14
-4.32
-4.35
Tax paid
34.11
-1.71
-1.48
-4.17
Working capital
-116.11
30.58
-18.52
123
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.58
24.77
-22.7
0.66
Op profit growth
-23.51
131.31
-82.48
49.46
EBIT growth
-48.51
9.24
-13.38
66.49
Net profit growth
-1,874.4
53.95
-64.04
17.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
329.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
329.48
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Amritanshu Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arvind Bajoria
Independent Director
Amitav Roy Choudhury
Independent Director
Mahesh Shah
Non Executive Director
Navin Nayar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Manmohan Singh
Independent Director
Shourya Sengupta
Managing Director
RANJIT PAMO LALA
Whole-time Director
Anil S. Karnad
Non Executive Director
Aditya Khaitan
Independent Director
Priya Saran Chaudhri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kilburn Engineering Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 7 Sep.87 and promoted by the MacNeill and Magor group (M&M), Kilburn Engineering Limited specialize in design, manufacture, engineering, project management, drying systems, pneumatic handling systems, heat exchangers, etc. The company is a market leader in industrial drying systems and its product range includes solid dryings systems, absorption systems, heat transfer systems, material transport systems, oilfield equipment, chlor-alkali plants, air handling systems, etc. The companys products cater to core-sector industries like petrochemicals, polymers, fertilisers, chemicals, refineries, food processing, oil and gas exploration, etc.Kilburn has technical collaborations with Nara Machinery Company, Proctor and Schwartz, US, Silica Verfahrenstechnic, US, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, US and Bertrams, Switzerland. The company has two manufacturing plants, in Mumbai and Baroda.The company has entered into a joint venture with Veco Corporation, US, for undertaking engineering, project management and construction (EPC) activities, emphasising on the hydrocarbon sector.In Mar.93, it came out with a rights (1:1) issue at a premium of Rs 25 to set up its new plant for the fabrication of various process plants, equipment and systems near Baroda. During 1995-96 company further invested Rs. 4 crores to enable manufacture of Nickel based equipment for the Chlor-Alkali Sector. Pristine Investments Ltd became Subsidiary of the company in addition to Dufflaghur Investments L
Read More
The Kilburn Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹463 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kilburn Engineering Ltd is ₹2255.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kilburn Engineering Ltd is 49.75 and 8.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kilburn Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kilburn Engineering Ltd is ₹256.95 and ₹511.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kilburn Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.89%, 3 Years at 148.89%, 1 Year at 69.95%, 6 Month at 7.35%, 3 Month at 18.73% and 1 Month at -2.49%.
