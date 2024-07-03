Summary

Incorporated on 7 Sep.87 and promoted by the MacNeill and Magor group (M&M), Kilburn Engineering Limited specialize in design, manufacture, engineering, project management, drying systems, pneumatic handling systems, heat exchangers, etc. The company is a market leader in industrial drying systems and its product range includes solid dryings systems, absorption systems, heat transfer systems, material transport systems, oilfield equipment, chlor-alkali plants, air handling systems, etc. The companys products cater to core-sector industries like petrochemicals, polymers, fertilisers, chemicals, refineries, food processing, oil and gas exploration, etc.Kilburn has technical collaborations with Nara Machinery Company, Proctor and Schwartz, US, Silica Verfahrenstechnic, US, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, US and Bertrams, Switzerland. The company has two manufacturing plants, in Mumbai and Baroda.The company has entered into a joint venture with Veco Corporation, US, for undertaking engineering, project management and construction (EPC) activities, emphasising on the hydrocarbon sector.In Mar.93, it came out with a rights (1:1) issue at a premium of Rs 25 to set up its new plant for the fabrication of various process plants, equipment and systems near Baroda. During 1995-96 company further invested Rs. 4 crores to enable manufacture of Nickel based equipment for the Chlor-Alkali Sector. Pristine Investments Ltd became Subsidiary of the company in addition to Dufflaghur Investments L

