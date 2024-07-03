iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kilburn Engineering Ltd Share Price

463
(-3.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:28:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open483.8
  • Day's High487.5
  • 52 Wk High511.1
  • Prev. Close481.05
  • Day's Low461.15
  • 52 Wk Low 256.95
  • Turnover (lac)292.38
  • P/E49.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.81
  • EPS9.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,255.75
  • Div. Yield0.36
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kilburn Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

483.8

Prev. Close

481.05

Turnover(Lac.)

292.38

Day's High

487.5

Day's Low

461.15

52 Week's High

511.1

52 Week's Low

256.95

Book Value

58.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,255.75

P/E

49.75

EPS

9.67

Divi. Yield

0.36

Kilburn Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kilburn Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kilburn Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.03%

Non-Promoter- 3.75%

Institutions: 3.75%

Non-Institutions: 47.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kilburn Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.11

36.84

36.62

28.21

Preference Capital

0

0

3.39

2.98

Reserves

178.41

68.66

36.83

19.52

Net Worth

243.52

105.5

76.84

50.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.41

131.14

105.1

135.98

yoy growth (%)

-32.58

24.77

-22.7

0.66

Raw materials

-43.27

-69.35

-50.09

-52.08

As % of sales

48.94

52.88

47.66

38.3

Employee costs

-15.6

-17.51

-19.42

-19.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.07

6.88

4.84

13.51

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.14

-4.32

-4.35

Tax paid

34.11

-1.71

-1.48

-4.17

Working capital

-116.11

30.58

-18.52

123

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.58

24.77

-22.7

0.66

Op profit growth

-23.51

131.31

-82.48

49.46

EBIT growth

-48.51

9.24

-13.38

66.49

Net profit growth

-1,874.4

53.95

-64.04

17.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

329.48

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

329.48

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

3.67

View Annually Results

Kilburn Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kilburn Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Amritanshu Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arvind Bajoria

Independent Director

Amitav Roy Choudhury

Independent Director

Mahesh Shah

Non Executive Director

Navin Nayar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Manmohan Singh

Independent Director

Shourya Sengupta

Managing Director

RANJIT PAMO LALA

Whole-time Director

Anil S. Karnad

Non Executive Director

Aditya Khaitan

Independent Director

Priya Saran Chaudhri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kilburn Engineering Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 7 Sep.87 and promoted by the MacNeill and Magor group (M&M), Kilburn Engineering Limited specialize in design, manufacture, engineering, project management, drying systems, pneumatic handling systems, heat exchangers, etc. The company is a market leader in industrial drying systems and its product range includes solid dryings systems, absorption systems, heat transfer systems, material transport systems, oilfield equipment, chlor-alkali plants, air handling systems, etc. The companys products cater to core-sector industries like petrochemicals, polymers, fertilisers, chemicals, refineries, food processing, oil and gas exploration, etc.Kilburn has technical collaborations with Nara Machinery Company, Proctor and Schwartz, US, Silica Verfahrenstechnic, US, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, US and Bertrams, Switzerland. The company has two manufacturing plants, in Mumbai and Baroda.The company has entered into a joint venture with Veco Corporation, US, for undertaking engineering, project management and construction (EPC) activities, emphasising on the hydrocarbon sector.In Mar.93, it came out with a rights (1:1) issue at a premium of Rs 25 to set up its new plant for the fabrication of various process plants, equipment and systems near Baroda. During 1995-96 company further invested Rs. 4 crores to enable manufacture of Nickel based equipment for the Chlor-Alkali Sector. Pristine Investments Ltd became Subsidiary of the company in addition to Dufflaghur Investments L
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kilburn Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Kilburn Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹463 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kilburn Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kilburn Engineering Ltd is ₹2255.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kilburn Engineering Ltd is 49.75 and 8.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kilburn Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kilburn Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kilburn Engineering Ltd is ₹256.95 and ₹511.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kilburn Engineering Ltd?

Kilburn Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.89%, 3 Years at 148.89%, 1 Year at 69.95%, 6 Month at 7.35%, 3 Month at 18.73% and 1 Month at -2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kilburn Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kilburn Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.04 %
Institutions - 3.76 %
Public - 47.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kilburn Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.