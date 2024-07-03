Kilburn Engineering Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 7 Sep.87 and promoted by the MacNeill and Magor group (M&M), Kilburn Engineering Limited specialize in design, manufacture, engineering, project management, drying systems, pneumatic handling systems, heat exchangers, etc. The company is a market leader in industrial drying systems and its product range includes solid dryings systems, absorption systems, heat transfer systems, material transport systems, oilfield equipment, chlor-alkali plants, air handling systems, etc. The companys products cater to core-sector industries like petrochemicals, polymers, fertilisers, chemicals, refineries, food processing, oil and gas exploration, etc.Kilburn has technical collaborations with Nara Machinery Company, Proctor and Schwartz, US, Silica Verfahrenstechnic, US, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, US and Bertrams, Switzerland. The company has two manufacturing plants, in Mumbai and Baroda.The company has entered into a joint venture with Veco Corporation, US, for undertaking engineering, project management and construction (EPC) activities, emphasising on the hydrocarbon sector.In Mar.93, it came out with a rights (1:1) issue at a premium of Rs 25 to set up its new plant for the fabrication of various process plants, equipment and systems near Baroda. During 1995-96 company further invested Rs. 4 crores to enable manufacture of Nickel based equipment for the Chlor-Alkali Sector. Pristine Investments Ltd became Subsidiary of the company in addition to Dufflaghur Investments Ltd.During 1997-98, the company installed capacity of Composite Wear Plates of 10 MT.The company has been referred to BIFR and has been declared sick by BIFR in 2000. During 2000-01 the company has introduced Vibratory Fluid Bed Dryer a new product for tea industry. From Nirma Limited the Company had bagged two prestigious orders worth Rs.6.50 crores and from Nuclear Power Corporation also it has got orders.In 2004, the Company commissioned equipment manufactured and supplied to Cabot France SA. Various equipments were designed and manufactured for important domestic customers including Larsen & Toubro, GNFC, Navin Fluorine and IPCL. The new Phase V Tea dryer supplied to Kenya Tea Development Authority (Kenya) was commissioned. It designed and developed equipment for the rice mill industry to diversify the product. The Paddy Dryerfor the rice industry was commissioned in 2006. Similary, the newSugar Dryer also commissioned in 2006. Thereafter, commercial production commenced at Mulund and Taloja. It installed a Coke Drying System for a leading steel company in 2012. It launched Phase VI Model Tea Dryer in 2012. In 2016-17, it manufactured and commissioned the critical & large equipment for the first time following, Fluid Bed Reactor for Fumed Silica. The Rotary Calciner with 800 MT capacity was commissioned. Further, it commissioned the supply / erection of Continuous Withering System (CWS) in 2017-18. It installed a fully automated withering machine at the gardens of Leading Tea Company in Kenya.