Kilburn Engineering Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
329.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
329.48
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.67
Total Income
333.15
Total Expenditure
253.1
PBIDT
80.05
Interest
9.66
PBDT
70.39
Depreciation
3.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.21
Deferred Tax
16.19
Reported Profit After Tax
50.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
50.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
50.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
20
Equity
41.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.29
PBDTM(%)
21.36
PATM(%)
15.33
