To the Members of KILBURN ENGINEERING LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Kilburn Engineering Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ”the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India “(the ICAI)” together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Description of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our Audit Revenue recognition from contracts with customer We addressed the key audit matter as follows: The Companys significant portion of business is from design, construction, and commissioning contracts with customer. Revenue from these contracts is recognized over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers.” 1. As part of our audit, we understood the Companys policies and processes, control mechanisms and methods in relation to the revenue recognition and evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of the financial controls from the above through our test of control procedure. The application of revenue recognition accounting standards is complex and involves a number of key judgements and complexity involved in the application of the revenue recognition accounting standards, we have considered this matter as a key audit matter. The Companys accounting policies relating to revenue recognition are presented in Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements. 2. Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” 3. Review the Companys judgement in determining whether the performance obligation is satisfied at a point in time or over a period of time. 4. Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles to assess the completeness and accuracy of revenue recorded. 5. We evaluated the managements process to recognise revenue over a period of time, total cost estimates, status of the projects and re-calculated the arithmetic accuracy of the same. 6. Evaluated management assessment of the impact on revenue recognition. 7. We examined contracts with exceptions including contracts with low or negative margins, and loss-making contracts, etc. to determine the level of provisioning. 8. Our tests of detail focused on transactions occurring within proximity of the year end and obtaining evidence to support the appropriate timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents. We considered the appropriateness and accuracy of any cut-off adjustments. 9. Performed analytical procedures over revenue and receivables. Compared revenue with historical trends and where appropriate, conducted further enquiries and testing. 10. Traced disclosure information to accounting records and other supporting documentation. 11. Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115. Based on the audit procedures performed, we did not identify any material exceptions in the revenue recognition.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our Audit Report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of the Audit Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this Report.

(g) in our opinion, managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to the directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, during the year;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, during the year; and

(c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(h) (iv)(a) &(b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

As disclosed in Note 32 to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which is subject to the approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, including test checks, the company has utilized accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) feature for maintaining its books of account, which has been consistently operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions. During our

audit, we did not find any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per statutory requirements for record retention.

For V. Singhi & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E

(Sampat Lal Singhvi) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 083300 Date: 27th May 2024 UDIN: 24083300BKDEYL6396

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE SECTION ON “REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS” OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF KILBURN ENGINEERING LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of its business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment (except for the properties taken on lease and the agreements are executed in the name of the company) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings are initiated or are pending against the Company as at the balance sheet date for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical

verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in a Company. However, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties, during the year.

(a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the terms and conditions of the investment made, are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided guarantees or given security or granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans.

(iv) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of the investments made. There are no loans, guarantees, and security made /provided by the Company during the year in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether the same are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs and other applicable statutory dues.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, duty of excise and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in lakhs) - net of amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Dues 125.79 AY 2011-12 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Dues 42.28 AY 2017-18 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Dues 11.75 AY 2022-23 Assessing Officer

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any term loans during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie, not been used for longterm purposes by the Company during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has made preferential allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Convertible Share Warrants on private placement basis during the year. We report that the applicable requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 as applicable and the details have been disclosed in Note 35 to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) I n our opinion and based on our examination, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year.

(xv) I n our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors during the year. Hence, the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amount that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

For V. Singhi & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E

(Sampat Lal Singhvi) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 083300 Date: 27th May 2024 UDIN: 24083300BKDEYL6396

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KILBURN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Kilburn Engineering Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with

reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as of 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For V. Singhi & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E