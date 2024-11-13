Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

KILBURN ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 we herewith submit the outcome of Board meeting on 13th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

KILBURN ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposed fund raising by the company and other related matters KILBURN ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of rights issue or preferential issue of securities. The Board meeting was previously scheduled for 26th August, 2024 and has been postponed to 27th August, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) we write to inform that the Board of Directors have approved the preferential issue of securities to promoters and non-promoters, at a price of Rs. 425/- per share / warrant, as per details attached herewith, subject to the approval of members at Annual General Meeting and other requisite approvals we write to inform the details of proposed fund raising through preferential issue of securities, subject to the approval of members and other regulatory authorities. The previous submission (under outcome of Board Meeting) had a minor typo error, which has been corrected (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

we write to inform that the Board of directors have approved the acquisition of 100% paid up capital of Monga Strayfield Private Limited at their meeting held on 21st August, 2024, as per details attached herewith

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

KILBURN ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 inter alia i. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. ii. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. With reference to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders ( Code of Conduct for Insider Trading ) set by the Company pursuant to the SEBI ( Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for insiders shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours from the time of publication of the aforesaid financial results and will reopen only after publication of results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. we submit the outcome of Board meeting, herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

KILBURN ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31-03-2024. ii. recommend dividend for F.Y. - 2023 - 24 III. any other matter with the permission of the chair we submit the outcome of Board meeting held on 27th May, 2024 herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024