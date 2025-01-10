Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.08
20.58
18.08
15.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.84
175.35
159.95
147.44
Net Worth
222.92
195.93
178.03
162.93
Minority Interest
Debt
31.32
21.86
20.33
14.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
254.24
217.79
198.36
177.64
Fixed Assets
21.67
16.39
14.18
6.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
120.7
110.29
117.38
106.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.56
1.97
1.51
1.27
Networking Capital
90.68
71.17
62.82
57.16
Inventories
3.99
2.04
5
3.59
Inventory Days
18.71
Sundry Debtors
61.8
53.1
41.42
22.92
Debtor Days
119.48
Other Current Assets
58.12
50.65
50.34
48.86
Sundry Creditors
-26.16
-28.84
-27.77
-13.56
Creditor Days
70.68
Other Current Liabilities
-7.07
-5.78
-6.17
-4.65
Cash
18.63
17.97
2.45
5.77
Total Assets
254.24
217.79
198.34
177.64
