|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70.01
60.76
96.41
50.45
yoy growth (%)
15.21
-36.97
91.08
79.31
Raw materials
-39.06
-35.75
-52.98
-25.9
As % of sales
55.79
58.83
54.95
51.34
Employee costs
-5.21
-5.65
-5.22
-4.21
As % of sales
7.45
9.3
5.42
8.36
Other costs
-20.52
-17.98
-21.61
-14.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.31
29.58
22.41
29.25
Operating profit
5.2
1.38
16.58
5.56
OPM
7.44
2.27
17.2
11.03
Depreciation
-1.14
-1.15
-1.2
-1.19
Interest expense
-0.75
-0.71
-0.37
0
Other income
4.19
5.7
4.51
2.77
Profit before tax
7.5
5.22
19.52
7.15
Taxes
-1.35
-0.76
-4.75
-0.96
Tax rate
-18.01
-14.65
-24.36
-13.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.15
4.45
14.76
6.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.15
4.45
14.76
6.19
yoy growth (%)
38.1
-69.81
138.33
-17,121.7
NPM
8.79
7.33
15.31
12.27
