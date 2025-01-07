iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

347.85
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

70.01

60.76

96.41

50.45

yoy growth (%)

15.21

-36.97

91.08

79.31

Raw materials

-39.06

-35.75

-52.98

-25.9

As % of sales

55.79

58.83

54.95

51.34

Employee costs

-5.21

-5.65

-5.22

-4.21

As % of sales

7.45

9.3

5.42

8.36

Other costs

-20.52

-17.98

-21.61

-14.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.31

29.58

22.41

29.25

Operating profit

5.2

1.38

16.58

5.56

OPM

7.44

2.27

17.2

11.03

Depreciation

-1.14

-1.15

-1.2

-1.19

Interest expense

-0.75

-0.71

-0.37

0

Other income

4.19

5.7

4.51

2.77

Profit before tax

7.5

5.22

19.52

7.15

Taxes

-1.35

-0.76

-4.75

-0.96

Tax rate

-18.01

-14.65

-24.36

-13.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.15

4.45

14.76

6.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.15

4.45

14.76

6.19

yoy growth (%)

38.1

-69.81

138.33

-17,121.7

NPM

8.79

7.33

15.31

12.27

