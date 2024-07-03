Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹340
Prev. Close₹343.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.86
Day's High₹362
Day's Low₹340
52 Week's High₹470
52 Week's Low₹300
Book Value₹146.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)563.52
P/E25.05
EPS13.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.08
20.58
18.08
15.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.84
175.35
159.95
147.44
Net Worth
222.92
195.93
178.03
162.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70.01
60.76
96.41
50.45
yoy growth (%)
15.21
-36.97
91.08
79.31
Raw materials
-39.06
-35.75
-52.98
-25.9
As % of sales
55.79
58.83
54.95
51.34
Employee costs
-5.21
-5.65
-5.22
-4.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.5
5.22
19.52
7.15
Depreciation
-1.14
-1.15
-1.2
-1.19
Tax paid
-1.35
-0.76
-4.75
-0.96
Working capital
-1.1
-5.99
6.43
6.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.21
-36.97
91.08
79.31
Op profit growth
276.91
-91.66
197.85
-2,095.55
EBIT growth
39.14
-70.16
178.12
-1,655.73
Net profit growth
38.1
-69.81
138.33
-17,121.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
154.37
139.6
114.23
68.52
53.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
154.37
139.6
114.23
68.52
53.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.48
2.92
2.91
2.67
4.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukund P Mehta
Whole-time Director
Bhavin M Mehta
Independent Director
Hemang Engineer
Managing Director
Mira Bhavin Mehta
Independent Director
Murti Vasudev Krishna
Independent Director
Venkita Subramanian Rajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pushpa Nyoupane
Independent Director
Dipen Jayantilal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd
Summary
Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited (KDIL), incorporated in May, 1992 is the one of the leading and fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the world, manufacturing, supplying and marketing broad range of pharmaceutical formulations in the various dosage forms like Solid, Liquid and Parental across the globe. Their extensive research efforts have led to development of comprehensive, diverse and highly complementary portfolio of medicines targeting a wide spectrum of chronic and acute treatments which includes Sterile dosages namely Injectables & Ophthalmic, Effervescent tablets & Granules, Tablets & Capsules, OTC range covering varied Nutraceuticals & Cosmetics and Medical devices.The Company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages. The Company is one of the most reliable manufacturer of injectables in India and one of the largest manufacturer of cephalosporins in Africa having its manufacturing unit located in India and Ethiopia. Its services range from manufacturing to marketing a host of formulations in all dosage forms i.e. solid, liquid and parenteral forms of creating safe pharmaceutical solutions.The Company went public in Feb.94 to set up a pharmaceutical formulation plant at Thane to manufacture pharmaceutical products in the form of tablets, capsules,liquid orals, ointments, creams and injectables. Even before the plant was commissioned, the company came out with a rights issue in Oct.95 to expand the injectible capacity. Com
Read More
The Kilitch Drugs India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹350.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd is ₹563.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd is 25.05 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kilitch Drugs India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd is ₹300 and ₹470 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kilitch Drugs India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.92%, 3 Years at 9.45%, 1 Year at -1.04%, 6 Month at -0.23%, 3 Month at 1.73% and 1 Month at 6.03%.
