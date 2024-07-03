iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Share Price

350.4
(2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:56 AM

  • Open340
  • Day's High362
  • 52 Wk High470
  • Prev. Close343.5
  • Day's Low340
  • 52 Wk Low 300
  • Turnover (lac)64.86
  • P/E25.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.64
  • EPS13.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)563.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.08

20.58

18.08

15.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.84

175.35

159.95

147.44

Net Worth

222.92

195.93

178.03

162.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

70.01

60.76

96.41

50.45

yoy growth (%)

15.21

-36.97

91.08

79.31

Raw materials

-39.06

-35.75

-52.98

-25.9

As % of sales

55.79

58.83

54.95

51.34

Employee costs

-5.21

-5.65

-5.22

-4.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.5

5.22

19.52

7.15

Depreciation

-1.14

-1.15

-1.2

-1.19

Tax paid

-1.35

-0.76

-4.75

-0.96

Working capital

-1.1

-5.99

6.43

6.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.21

-36.97

91.08

79.31

Op profit growth

276.91

-91.66

197.85

-2,095.55

EBIT growth

39.14

-70.16

178.12

-1,655.73

Net profit growth

38.1

-69.81

138.33

-17,121.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

154.37

139.6

114.23

68.52

53.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

154.37

139.6

114.23

68.52

53.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.48

2.92

2.91

2.67

4.13

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukund P Mehta

Whole-time Director

Bhavin M Mehta

Independent Director

Hemang Engineer

Managing Director

Mira Bhavin Mehta

Independent Director

Murti Vasudev Krishna

Independent Director

Venkita Subramanian Rajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pushpa Nyoupane

Independent Director

Dipen Jayantilal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd

Summary

Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited (KDIL), incorporated in May, 1992 is the one of the leading and fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the world, manufacturing, supplying and marketing broad range of pharmaceutical formulations in the various dosage forms like Solid, Liquid and Parental across the globe. Their extensive research efforts have led to development of comprehensive, diverse and highly complementary portfolio of medicines targeting a wide spectrum of chronic and acute treatments which includes Sterile dosages namely Injectables & Ophthalmic, Effervescent tablets & Granules, Tablets & Capsules, OTC range covering varied Nutraceuticals & Cosmetics and Medical devices.The Company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages. The Company is one of the most reliable manufacturer of injectables in India and one of the largest manufacturer of cephalosporins in Africa having its manufacturing unit located in India and Ethiopia. Its services range from manufacturing to marketing a host of formulations in all dosage forms i.e. solid, liquid and parenteral forms of creating safe pharmaceutical solutions.The Company went public in Feb.94 to set up a pharmaceutical formulation plant at Thane to manufacture pharmaceutical products in the form of tablets, capsules,liquid orals, ointments, creams and injectables. Even before the plant was commissioned, the company came out with a rights issue in Oct.95 to expand the injectible capacity. Com
Company FAQs

What is the Kilitch Drugs India Ltd share price today?

The Kilitch Drugs India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹350.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd is ₹563.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd is 25.05 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kilitch Drugs India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd is ₹300 and ₹470 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd?

Kilitch Drugs India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.92%, 3 Years at 9.45%, 1 Year at -1.04%, 6 Month at -0.23%, 3 Month at 1.73% and 1 Month at 6.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.76 %

