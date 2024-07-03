Summary

Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited (KDIL), incorporated in May, 1992 is the one of the leading and fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the world, manufacturing, supplying and marketing broad range of pharmaceutical formulations in the various dosage forms like Solid, Liquid and Parental across the globe. Their extensive research efforts have led to development of comprehensive, diverse and highly complementary portfolio of medicines targeting a wide spectrum of chronic and acute treatments which includes Sterile dosages namely Injectables & Ophthalmic, Effervescent tablets & Granules, Tablets & Capsules, OTC range covering varied Nutraceuticals & Cosmetics and Medical devices.The Company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages. The Company is one of the most reliable manufacturer of injectables in India and one of the largest manufacturer of cephalosporins in Africa having its manufacturing unit located in India and Ethiopia. Its services range from manufacturing to marketing a host of formulations in all dosage forms i.e. solid, liquid and parenteral forms of creating safe pharmaceutical solutions.The Company went public in Feb.94 to set up a pharmaceutical formulation plant at Thane to manufacture pharmaceutical products in the form of tablets, capsules,liquid orals, ointments, creams and injectables. Even before the plant was commissioned, the company came out with a rights issue in Oct.95 to expand the injectible capacity. Com

