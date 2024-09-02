|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Notice of 32 Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 to be convened and held on Friday, 27 September, 2024 at 9:30 am through video conferencing and other audio visual means only. We are hereby submitting the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 27th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) We hereby submit proceeding and outcome of 32nd Annual General meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
