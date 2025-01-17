Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.51
4.52
78.03
36.53
Op profit growth
2,539.95
-96.27
-856.29
-84
EBIT growth
152.84
-61.99
-165.62
-19.89
Net profit growth
347.33
-83.65
-157.95
-20.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.57
0.36
10.34
-2.43
EBIT margin
8.57
4.35
11.98
-32.51
Net profit margin
5.49
1.57
10.1
-31.02
RoCE
4.23
1.88
5.67
-8.83
RoNW
0.76
0.18
1.2
-2.11
RoA
0.67
0.17
1.19
-2.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.43
0.55
3.75
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0
Cash EPS
1.14
-0.74
2.26
-14.09
Book value per share
82.04
76.61
81.58
76.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
33.35
147.72
21.18
0
P/CEPS
70.53
-108.38
35.08
-3.24
P/B
0.98
1.06
0.97
0.59
EV/EBIDTA
16.27
31.28
12.41
133.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
13.9
0
Tax payout
-26.42
-47.61
-15.7
-4.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
103.28
125.1
126.28
197.32
Inventory days
24.36
28.61
19.31
33.24
Creditor days
-175.06
-50.91
-53.47
-58.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.78
-3.24
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.08
-0.03
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.44
49.87
-0.72
2.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.44
-54.54
-50.96
-39.29
Employee costs
-7.64
-10.67
-8.43
-11.8
Other costs
-30.33
-34.41
-30.25
-51.33
