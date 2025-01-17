iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Key Ratios

331.15
(-0.69%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.51

4.52

78.03

36.53

Op profit growth

2,539.95

-96.27

-856.29

-84

EBIT growth

152.84

-61.99

-165.62

-19.89

Net profit growth

347.33

-83.65

-157.95

-20.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.57

0.36

10.34

-2.43

EBIT margin

8.57

4.35

11.98

-32.51

Net profit margin

5.49

1.57

10.1

-31.02

RoCE

4.23

1.88

5.67

-8.83

RoNW

0.76

0.18

1.2

-2.11

RoA

0.67

0.17

1.19

-2.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.43

0.55

3.75

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0

Cash EPS

1.14

-0.74

2.26

-14.09

Book value per share

82.04

76.61

81.58

76.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

33.35

147.72

21.18

0

P/CEPS

70.53

-108.38

35.08

-3.24

P/B

0.98

1.06

0.97

0.59

EV/EBIDTA

16.27

31.28

12.41

133.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

13.9

0

Tax payout

-26.42

-47.61

-15.7

-4.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

103.28

125.1

126.28

197.32

Inventory days

24.36

28.61

19.31

33.24

Creditor days

-175.06

-50.91

-53.47

-58.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.78

-3.24

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.08

-0.03

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.44

49.87

-0.72

2.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.44

-54.54

-50.96

-39.29

Employee costs

-7.64

-10.67

-8.43

-11.8

Other costs

-30.33

-34.41

-30.25

-51.33

