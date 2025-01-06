Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.5
5.22
19.52
7.15
Depreciation
-1.14
-1.15
-1.2
-1.19
Tax paid
-1.35
-0.76
-4.75
-0.96
Working capital
-1.1
-5.99
6.43
6.49
Other operating items
Operating
3.91
-2.68
19.99
11.49
Capital expenditure
0.57
1
1.67
0.87
Free cash flow
4.48
-1.68
21.66
12.36
Equity raised
277.55
267.55
240.05
218.27
Investing
8.42
-1.57
-0.89
4.22
Financing
2.2
3.15
8.54
0.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.71
Net in cash
292.65
267.44
269.36
235.8
