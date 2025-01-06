iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

346.2
(0.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd

Kilitch Drugs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.5

5.22

19.52

7.15

Depreciation

-1.14

-1.15

-1.2

-1.19

Tax paid

-1.35

-0.76

-4.75

-0.96

Working capital

-1.1

-5.99

6.43

6.49

Other operating items

Operating

3.91

-2.68

19.99

11.49

Capital expenditure

0.57

1

1.67

0.87

Free cash flow

4.48

-1.68

21.66

12.36

Equity raised

277.55

267.55

240.05

218.27

Investing

8.42

-1.57

-0.89

4.22

Financing

2.2

3.15

8.54

0.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.71

Net in cash

292.65

267.44

269.36

235.8

