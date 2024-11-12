iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Board Meeting

336.2
(1.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Kilitch Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. We are submitting herewith the financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors approved the appointment of M/s C Sharat & Company, Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditors of the Company
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Appointment of M/s. AVHP & Company LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN:W100671) as Statutory Auditors of the Company
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Quarterly Standalone and Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Quarterly financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Submission of financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Kilitch Drugs: Related News

No Record Found

