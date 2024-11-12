|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. We are submitting herewith the financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors approved the appointment of M/s C Sharat & Company, Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Appointment of M/s. AVHP & Company LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN:W100671) as Statutory Auditors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Quarterly Standalone and Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Quarterly financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|KILITCH DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Submission of financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.