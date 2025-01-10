Kinetic Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.16
19.88
18.7
17.71
Preference Capital
20.6
19.64
19.64
19.64
Reserves
17.24
-10.79
-25.6
-29.63
Net Worth
60
28.73
12.74
7.72
Minority Interest
Debt
37.44
56.53
71.38
68.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
97.44
85.26
84.12
76
Fixed Assets
63.5
65.93
68.64
72.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.88
7.19
4.61
5.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.3
11.01
10.59
-2.32
Inventories
51.02
44.28
35.92
29.91
Inventory Days
130.16
Sundry Debtors
31.54
29.33
30.53
27.18
Debtor Days
118.28
Other Current Assets
5.31
8.76
9.71
9.59
Sundry Creditors
-42.16
-43.13
-41.27
-40.85
Creditor Days
177.77
Other Current Liabilities
-31.41
-28.23
-24.3
-28.16
Cash
0.75
1.11
0.28
0.27
Total Assets
97.43
85.24
84.12
76
