Kinetic Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

153
(-4.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kinetic Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.16

19.88

18.7

17.71

Preference Capital

20.6

19.64

19.64

19.64

Reserves

17.24

-10.79

-25.6

-29.63

Net Worth

60

28.73

12.74

7.72

Minority Interest

Debt

37.44

56.53

71.38

68.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

97.44

85.26

84.12

76

Fixed Assets

63.5

65.93

68.64

72.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.88

7.19

4.61

5.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.3

11.01

10.59

-2.32

Inventories

51.02

44.28

35.92

29.91

Inventory Days

130.16

Sundry Debtors

31.54

29.33

30.53

27.18

Debtor Days

118.28

Other Current Assets

5.31

8.76

9.71

9.59

Sundry Creditors

-42.16

-43.13

-41.27

-40.85

Creditor Days

177.77

Other Current Liabilities

-31.41

-28.23

-24.3

-28.16

Cash

0.75

1.11

0.28

0.27

Total Assets

97.43

85.24

84.12

76

