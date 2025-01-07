Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
83.86
115.74
100.88
79.41
yoy growth (%)
-27.54
14.73
27.03
31.53
Raw materials
1
-1.24
2.27
2.18
As % of sales
1.19
1.07
2.25
2.75
Employee costs
-17.38
-24.76
-24.29
-22.22
As % of sales
20.72
21.39
24.07
27.98
Other costs
-63.66
-87.79
-79.68
-65.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.9
75.84
78.98
82.52
Operating profit
3.82
1.94
-0.82
-6.16
OPM
4.56
1.68
-0.81
-7.75
Depreciation
-6.77
-7.21
-7.91
-8.13
Interest expense
-6.44
-6.6
-4.95
-4.96
Other income
3.16
2.75
5.91
6.25
Profit before tax
-6.22
-9.11
-7.77
-13.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.22
-9.11
-7.77
-13.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.22
-9.11
-7.77
-13.01
yoy growth (%)
-31.67
17.29
-40.27
989.48
NPM
-7.42
-7.87
-7.7
-16.38
