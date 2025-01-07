iifl-logo-icon 1
Kinetic Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

165
(1.69%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

83.86

115.74

100.88

79.41

yoy growth (%)

-27.54

14.73

27.03

31.53

Raw materials

1

-1.24

2.27

2.18

As % of sales

1.19

1.07

2.25

2.75

Employee costs

-17.38

-24.76

-24.29

-22.22

As % of sales

20.72

21.39

24.07

27.98

Other costs

-63.66

-87.79

-79.68

-65.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.9

75.84

78.98

82.52

Operating profit

3.82

1.94

-0.82

-6.16

OPM

4.56

1.68

-0.81

-7.75

Depreciation

-6.77

-7.21

-7.91

-8.13

Interest expense

-6.44

-6.6

-4.95

-4.96

Other income

3.16

2.75

5.91

6.25

Profit before tax

-6.22

-9.11

-7.77

-13.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.22

-9.11

-7.77

-13.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.22

-9.11

-7.77

-13.01

yoy growth (%)

-31.67

17.29

-40.27

989.48

NPM

-7.42

-7.87

-7.7

-16.38

