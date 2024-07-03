Summary

Promoted by N K Firodia and H K Firodia, Kinetic Engineering Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.70. It became a public limited company with effect from 1 Oct.75. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of automotive components. In Jan.72, the company started producing the Luna brand of mopeds designed and developed indigenously, at its plant at Chinchwad, near Pune.In 1984, along with Honda Motor Company, Japan, the company promoted Kinetic Honda Motors to manufacture scooters based on the latest technology sourced from Honda Motor Company. In 1998 it raised its stake in Kinetic Honda Motor Ltd (KHML) to 70 per cent as per the agreement signed with Honda Motor Co, thereby making it a subsidiary. The company also promoted three joint-venture finance companies, namely 20th Century Kinetic Finance, Integrated Kinetic Finance and Kinetic Capital Finance.In 1992, the company indigenously developed a unique colour television set based on digital technology. The company has developed micro-processor decks which, when interfaced, would enable a TV to function as a home computer-cum-hi-fi-stereo. In 1995, the company introduced Kinetic Merlin TV-Komtutor, which has three calculators -- simple, scientific and function -- built into it.It introduced the 73-cc Pride in 1994. At present it produces four models -- Luna, Spark, Safari and Pride. It produces auto components commercially. During 1996-97, KEL launched a new version of Pride -- Pride Fx, K4-

