Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹173.75
Prev. Close₹172.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.27
Day's High₹173.75
Day's Low₹162.6
52 Week's High₹235.9
52 Week's Low₹131.05
Book Value₹28.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)362.01
P/E81.44
EPS2.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.16
19.88
18.7
17.71
Preference Capital
20.6
19.64
19.64
19.64
Reserves
17.24
-10.79
-25.6
-29.63
Net Worth
60
28.73
12.74
7.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
83.86
115.74
100.88
79.41
yoy growth (%)
-27.54
14.73
27.03
31.53
Raw materials
1
-1.24
2.27
2.18
As % of sales
1.19
1.07
2.25
2.75
Employee costs
-17.38
-24.76
-24.29
-22.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.22
-9.11
-7.77
-13.01
Depreciation
-6.77
-7.21
-7.91
-8.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.26
-1.74
-6.39
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.54
14.73
27.03
31.53
Op profit growth
96.46
-336.65
-86.64
-21.7
EBIT growth
-108.53
-10.81
-64.99
-34.48
Net profit growth
-31.67
17.29
-40.27
989.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
143.68
136.6
403.92
429.13
527.75
Excise Duty
0
0
55.72
61.95
84.47
Net Sales
143.68
136.6
348.2
367.17
443.27
Other Operating Income
0.25
0.2
0
0
0
Other Income
9.04
2.13
19.64
6.92
27.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Arun H Firodia
Vice Chairman
Ajinkya A Firodia
Non Executive Director
Sulajja Firodia Motwani
Non Executive Director
Jayashree Firodia
Independent Director
Rohit Bafana
Independent Director
Jitendra Hirachand Munot
Independent Director
M Venkataiah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chaitanya Mundra
Independent Director
Dattatray Parvati Navale
Independent Director
Achal Shirish Kotecha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kinetic Engineering Ltd
Summary
Promoted by N K Firodia and H K Firodia, Kinetic Engineering Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.70. It became a public limited company with effect from 1 Oct.75. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of automotive components. In Jan.72, the company started producing the Luna brand of mopeds designed and developed indigenously, at its plant at Chinchwad, near Pune.In 1984, along with Honda Motor Company, Japan, the company promoted Kinetic Honda Motors to manufacture scooters based on the latest technology sourced from Honda Motor Company. In 1998 it raised its stake in Kinetic Honda Motor Ltd (KHML) to 70 per cent as per the agreement signed with Honda Motor Co, thereby making it a subsidiary. The company also promoted three joint-venture finance companies, namely 20th Century Kinetic Finance, Integrated Kinetic Finance and Kinetic Capital Finance.In 1992, the company indigenously developed a unique colour television set based on digital technology. The company has developed micro-processor decks which, when interfaced, would enable a TV to function as a home computer-cum-hi-fi-stereo. In 1995, the company introduced Kinetic Merlin TV-Komtutor, which has three calculators -- simple, scientific and function -- built into it.It introduced the 73-cc Pride in 1994. At present it produces four models -- Luna, Spark, Safari and Pride. It produces auto components commercially. During 1996-97, KEL launched a new version of Pride -- Pride Fx, K4-
Read More
The Kinetic Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹163.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd is ₹362.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kinetic Engineering Ltd is 81.44 and 6.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kinetic Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kinetic Engineering Ltd is ₹131.05 and ₹235.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kinetic Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.52%, 3 Years at 25.62%, 1 Year at 25.34%, 6 Month at -16.98%, 3 Month at 0.94% and 1 Month at -2.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.