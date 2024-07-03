iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kinetic Engineering Ltd Share Price

163.35
(-5.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:07:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open173.75
  • Day's High173.75
  • 52 Wk High235.9
  • Prev. Close172.65
  • Day's Low162.6
  • 52 Wk Low 131.05
  • Turnover (lac)20.27
  • P/E81.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.26
  • EPS2.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)362.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kinetic Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

173.75

Prev. Close

172.65

Turnover(Lac.)

20.27

Day's High

173.75

Day's Low

162.6

52 Week's High

235.9

52 Week's Low

131.05

Book Value

28.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

362.01

P/E

81.44

EPS

2.12

Divi. Yield

0

Kinetic Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kinetic Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kinetic Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.34%

Non-Promoter- 7.21%

Institutions: 7.21%

Non-Institutions: 33.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kinetic Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.16

19.88

18.7

17.71

Preference Capital

20.6

19.64

19.64

19.64

Reserves

17.24

-10.79

-25.6

-29.63

Net Worth

60

28.73

12.74

7.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

83.86

115.74

100.88

79.41

yoy growth (%)

-27.54

14.73

27.03

31.53

Raw materials

1

-1.24

2.27

2.18

As % of sales

1.19

1.07

2.25

2.75

Employee costs

-17.38

-24.76

-24.29

-22.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.22

-9.11

-7.77

-13.01

Depreciation

-6.77

-7.21

-7.91

-8.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.26

-1.74

-6.39

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.54

14.73

27.03

31.53

Op profit growth

96.46

-336.65

-86.64

-21.7

EBIT growth

-108.53

-10.81

-64.99

-34.48

Net profit growth

-31.67

17.29

-40.27

989.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Sept-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

143.68

136.6

403.92

429.13

527.75

Excise Duty

0

0

55.72

61.95

84.47

Net Sales

143.68

136.6

348.2

367.17

443.27

Other Operating Income

0.25

0.2

0

0

0

Other Income

9.04

2.13

19.64

6.92

27.26

View Annually Results

Kinetic Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kinetic Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Arun H Firodia

Vice Chairman

Ajinkya A Firodia

Non Executive Director

Sulajja Firodia Motwani

Non Executive Director

Jayashree Firodia

Independent Director

Rohit Bafana

Independent Director

Jitendra Hirachand Munot

Independent Director

M Venkataiah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chaitanya Mundra

Independent Director

Dattatray Parvati Navale

Independent Director

Achal Shirish Kotecha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kinetic Engineering Ltd

Summary

Promoted by N K Firodia and H K Firodia, Kinetic Engineering Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.70. It became a public limited company with effect from 1 Oct.75. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of automotive components. In Jan.72, the company started producing the Luna brand of mopeds designed and developed indigenously, at its plant at Chinchwad, near Pune.In 1984, along with Honda Motor Company, Japan, the company promoted Kinetic Honda Motors to manufacture scooters based on the latest technology sourced from Honda Motor Company. In 1998 it raised its stake in Kinetic Honda Motor Ltd (KHML) to 70 per cent as per the agreement signed with Honda Motor Co, thereby making it a subsidiary. The company also promoted three joint-venture finance companies, namely 20th Century Kinetic Finance, Integrated Kinetic Finance and Kinetic Capital Finance.In 1992, the company indigenously developed a unique colour television set based on digital technology. The company has developed micro-processor decks which, when interfaced, would enable a TV to function as a home computer-cum-hi-fi-stereo. In 1995, the company introduced Kinetic Merlin TV-Komtutor, which has three calculators -- simple, scientific and function -- built into it.It introduced the 73-cc Pride in 1994. At present it produces four models -- Luna, Spark, Safari and Pride. It produces auto components commercially. During 1996-97, KEL launched a new version of Pride -- Pride Fx, K4-
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kinetic Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Kinetic Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹163.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd is ₹362.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kinetic Engineering Ltd is 81.44 and 6.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kinetic Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kinetic Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kinetic Engineering Ltd is ₹131.05 and ₹235.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kinetic Engineering Ltd?

Kinetic Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.52%, 3 Years at 25.62%, 1 Year at 25.34%, 6 Month at -16.98%, 3 Month at 0.94% and 1 Month at -2.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kinetic Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kinetic Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.35 %
Institutions - 7.22 %
Public - 33.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kinetic Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.