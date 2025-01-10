INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of KINETIC ENGINEERING LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Kinetic Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance/conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Note 38);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note No. 47);

(b) The management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note No. 47);

(c) Based on the information and explanation given to us and audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management and as mentioned under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) above contain any material misstatement.

For Pawan Jain and Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 0107867W

CA Pawan Jain

Partner

Membership No: 032900

Place: Pune

Date: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24032900BKFCBF1823

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As informed to us, the fixed assets are being physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable. All the major Property, Plant and Equipment have been verified by the management in the current year and discrepancies noticed on such physical verification were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties been taken on lease and disclosed as Property, Plant and Equipment in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement;

(d) The company has/ has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the Order is not applicable;

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management during the current year. In our opinion, the interval of such verification is reasonable. As informed to us, discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company;

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c,) (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

iv. According to the information and explanations provided to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security; provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with wherever applicable;

v. According to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not accepted deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to the company. According to the information and explanation provided to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal;

vi. As informed to us, the cost records, pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company;

vii. (a) According to the records of the company, it is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities except depositing dues of Provident Fund where there are delays;

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no dues of Income- tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Service tax or duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Value added tax or entry tax, which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Nature of Dues Amount in (INR) Lacs Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax 2000-01 1.29 ITAT, Pune Income Tax 2011-12 0.24 CIT Appeals Pune Entry Tax 2008-09 6.19 Dy. Commissioner Commercial Tax, Indore MP VAT Tax 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10 9.17 Appellate Dy. Commissioner commercial Tax, Indore Excise Duty 56.39 CESTAT, Mumbai and Nagpur

viii. There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

ix. Based on our Audit procedures and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or government;

x. (a) According to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). The Company has raised moneys by way of term loans from the bank during the year and were applied for the purposes for which those are raised;

(b) During the year the Company has made preferential allotment of shares are in compliance with sections 42 and 46 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required;

xi. Based upon the Audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the management, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported to us during the year;

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xiii. According to the information and explanation provided to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards;

xiv. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit has been considered;

xv. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him;

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable;

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during current financial year and had not incurred cash losses during immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has been no resignation by statutory auditors during the year hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable;

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx. As informed to us, the Company is not liable for any corporate social responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 and therefore, Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xxi. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For Pawan Jain and Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 0107867W

CA Pawan Jain Partner

Membership No: 032900

Place: Pune

Date: 30th May 2024

UDIN:24032900BKFCBF1823

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kinetic Engineering Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our Audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an Audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the Audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our Audit involves performing procedures to obtain Audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the Audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that -

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Pawan Jain and Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 0107867W

CA Pawan Jain

Partner

Membership No: 032900

Place: Pune

Date: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24032900BKFCBF1823.