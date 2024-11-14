iifl-logo-icon 1
Kinetic Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
KINETIC ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
KINETIC ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFR) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202425 May 2024
KINETIC ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) issue equity shares to promoters on preferential basis as the Board may deem fit subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of Postal Ballot. b) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended as on 31 March 2024 and other agenda. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KINETIC ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to Consider and Approve the Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results (UFR) for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31 December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Kinetic Engg.: Related News

No Record Found

