Kinetic Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

162.25
(-6.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.22

-9.11

-7.77

-13.01

Depreciation

-6.77

-7.21

-7.91

-8.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.26

-1.74

-6.39

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-4.74

-18.07

-22.07

-21.07

Capital expenditure

-70.21

2.95

5.38

6.71

Free cash flow

-74.95

-15.11

-16.69

-14.35

Equity raised

-46.92

-19.68

2.31

-1.36

Investing

0.18

-1.69

-0.27

0.38

Financing

94.71

93.36

82.02

101.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-26.98

56.86

67.36

86.53

