Kinetic Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.22
-9.11
-7.77
-13.01
Depreciation
-6.77
-7.21
-7.91
-8.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.26
-1.74
-6.39
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-4.74
-18.07
-22.07
-21.07
Capital expenditure
-70.21
2.95
5.38
6.71
Free cash flow
-74.95
-15.11
-16.69
-14.35
Equity raised
-46.92
-19.68
2.31
-1.36
Investing
0.18
-1.69
-0.27
0.38
Financing
94.71
93.36
82.02
101.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-26.98
56.86
67.36
86.53
