Kinetic Engineering Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
143.68
136.6
403.92
429.13
527.75
Excise Duty
0
0
55.72
61.95
84.47
Net Sales
143.68
136.6
348.2
367.17
443.27
Other Operating Income
0.25
0.2
0
0
0
Other Income
9.04
2.13
19.64
6.92
27.26
Total Income
152.97
138.93
367.85
374.08
470.54
Total Expenditure
135.92
123.3
408.42
433.67
433.33
PBIDT
17.05
15.63
-40.56
-59.58
37.2
Interest
5.45
6.39
26.07
25.3
16.47
PBDT
11.6
9.24
-66.63
-84.88
20.71
Depreciation
6.45
6.48
28.47
19.84
19.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-7.05
-16.02
-0.44
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.15
2.76
-88.05
-88.7
1.9
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
0
-18.17
-8.19
0.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.21
2.76
-69.88
-80.51
1.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
7.69
-19.72
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.21
2.76
-77.58
-60.78
1.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.23
1.52
0
0
3.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.16
19.88
4.05
4.05
4.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.86
11.44
-11.64
-16.22
8.39
PBDTM(%)
8.07
6.76
-19.13
-23.12
4.67
PATM(%)
3.58
2.02
-25.28
-24.16
0.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.