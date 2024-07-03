iifl-logo-icon 1
Kinetic Engineering Ltd Annually Results

160
(-0.84%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Sept-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

143.68

136.6

403.92

429.13

527.75

Excise Duty

0

0

55.72

61.95

84.47

Net Sales

143.68

136.6

348.2

367.17

443.27

Other Operating Income

0.25

0.2

0

0

0

Other Income

9.04

2.13

19.64

6.92

27.26

Total Income

152.97

138.93

367.85

374.08

470.54

Total Expenditure

135.92

123.3

408.42

433.67

433.33

PBIDT

17.05

15.63

-40.56

-59.58

37.2

Interest

5.45

6.39

26.07

25.3

16.47

PBDT

11.6

9.24

-66.63

-84.88

20.71

Depreciation

6.45

6.48

28.47

19.84

19.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-7.05

-16.02

-0.44

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.15

2.76

-88.05

-88.7

1.9

Minority Interest After NP

-0.06

0

-18.17

-8.19

0.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.21

2.76

-69.88

-80.51

1.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

7.69

-19.72

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.21

2.76

-77.58

-60.78

1.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.23

1.52

0

0

3.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.16

19.88

4.05

4.05

4.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.86

11.44

-11.64

-16.22

8.39

PBDTM(%)

8.07

6.76

-19.13

-23.12

4.67

PATM(%)

3.58

2.02

-25.28

-24.16

0.43

