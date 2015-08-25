Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
110.21
110.21
110.21
110.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.24
-61.78
-70.23
-24.17
Net Worth
7.97
48.43
39.98
86.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.97
48.43
39.98
86.04
Fixed Assets
6.86
8.12
9.59
15.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.82
41.12
30.62
69.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.61
0.79
1.06
1.38
Networking Capital
-0.34
-1.63
-1.32
-0.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.04
0.23
0.43
Sundry Creditors
0
-1.21
-1.19
-1.15
Creditor Days
0
5,487.15
4,992.52
628.83
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.46
-0.36
-0.17
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.06
Total Assets
7.97
48.42
39.97
86.04
No Record Found
