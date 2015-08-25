iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

0.24
(-4.00%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

110.21

110.21

110.21

110.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.24

-61.78

-70.23

-24.17

Net Worth

7.97

48.43

39.98

86.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.97

48.43

39.98

86.04

Fixed Assets

6.86

8.12

9.59

15.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.82

41.12

30.62

69.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.61

0.79

1.06

1.38

Networking Capital

-0.34

-1.63

-1.32

-0.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.04

0.23

0.43

Sundry Creditors

0

-1.21

-1.19

-1.15

Creditor Days

0

5,487.15

4,992.52

628.83

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.46

-0.36

-0.17

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.06

Total Assets

7.97

48.42

39.97

86.04

