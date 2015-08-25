Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.07
0.08
0.08
0.66
yoy growth (%)
-4.46
-7.48
-86.96
-60.83
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
-0.15
As % of sales
46.81
31.84
36.64
22.62
Other costs
-0.22
-0.38
-0.62
-2.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
294.3
473.72
713.73
358.49
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.32
-0.56
-1.87
OPM
-241.11
-405.57
-650.37
-281.12
Depreciation
-1.23
-1.46
-2.23
-6.24
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.03
Profit before tax
-1.41
-1.78
-2.79
-8.07
Taxes
-0.17
-0.29
-0.31
0.72
Tax rate
12.32
16.58
11.28
-8.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.58
-2.08
-3.11
-7.35
Exceptional items
-0.55
-0.19
-49.31
-28.01
Net profit
-2.14
-2.27
-52.42
-35.37
yoy growth (%)
-5.97
-95.65
48.19
505.69
NPM
-2,786.54
-2,831.44
-60,261.15
-5,300.1
