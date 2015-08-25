iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.24
(-4.00%)
Aug 25, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.66

yoy growth (%)

-4.46

-7.48

-86.96

-60.83

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

-0.15

As % of sales

46.81

31.84

36.64

22.62

Other costs

-0.22

-0.38

-0.62

-2.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

294.3

473.72

713.73

358.49

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.32

-0.56

-1.87

OPM

-241.11

-405.57

-650.37

-281.12

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.46

-2.23

-6.24

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.03

Profit before tax

-1.41

-1.78

-2.79

-8.07

Taxes

-0.17

-0.29

-0.31

0.72

Tax rate

12.32

16.58

11.28

-8.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.58

-2.08

-3.11

-7.35

Exceptional items

-0.55

-0.19

-49.31

-28.01

Net profit

-2.14

-2.27

-52.42

-35.37

yoy growth (%)

-5.97

-95.65

48.19

505.69

NPM

-2,786.54

-2,831.44

-60,261.15

-5,300.1

