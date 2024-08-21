Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
0.05
0.07
6.21
73.47
108.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.05
0.07
6.21
73.47
108.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.12
0.73
Total Income
0.05
0.07
6.21
73.59
109.52
Total Expenditure
0.2
0.18
82.44
110.26
99.48
PBIDT
-0.14
-0.1
-76.23
-36.66
10.05
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.14
-0.1
-76.23
-36.66
10.05
Depreciation
0.87
1.11
1.51
2.31
1.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1
-1.24
-77.76
-38.99
8.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1
-1.24
-77.76
-38.99
8.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-3
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1
-1.24
-74.75
-38.99
8.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.09
-0.1
-7.05
-3.53
0.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
110.2
110.2
110.2
110.2
110.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
10,98,05,696
10,98,05,696
10,98,05,696
10,98,05,696
10,98,05,696
Public Shareholding (%)
99.63
99.63
99.63
99.63
99.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,00,000
4,00,000
4,00,000
4,00,000
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
0
PBIDTM(%)
-233.33
-157.14
-1,227.69
-49.91
9.23
PBDTM(%)
-233.33
-157.14
-1,227.69
-49.91
9.23
PATM(%)
-1,683.33
-1,771.42
-1,252.17
-53.06
7.94
No Record Found
