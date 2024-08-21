iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.24
(-4.00%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

0.05

0.07

6.21

73.47

108.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.05

0.07

6.21

73.47

108.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.12

0.73

Total Income

0.05

0.07

6.21

73.59

109.52

Total Expenditure

0.2

0.18

82.44

110.26

99.48

PBIDT

-0.14

-0.1

-76.23

-36.66

10.05

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.14

-0.1

-76.23

-36.66

10.05

Depreciation

0.87

1.11

1.51

2.31

1.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1

-1.24

-77.76

-38.99

8.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1

-1.24

-77.76

-38.99

8.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-3

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1

-1.24

-74.75

-38.99

8.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.09

-0.1

-7.05

-3.53

0.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

110.2

110.2

110.2

110.2

110.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

10,98,05,696

10,98,05,696

10,98,05,696

10,98,05,696

10,98,05,696

Public Shareholding (%)

99.63

99.63

99.63

99.63

99.63

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,00,000

4,00,000

4,00,000

4,00,000

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36

0

PBIDTM(%)

-233.33

-157.14

-1,227.69

-49.91

9.23

PBDTM(%)

-233.33

-157.14

-1,227.69

-49.91

9.23

PATM(%)

-1,683.33

-1,771.42

-1,252.17

-53.06

7.94

Kohinoor Broad.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.