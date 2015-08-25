iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.24
(-4.00%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1.41

-1.78

-2.79

-8.07

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.46

-2.23

-6.24

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.29

-0.31

0.72

Working capital

1.28

-0.12

-0.46

-6.22

Other operating items

Operating

-1.53

-3.66

-5.81

-19.81

Capital expenditure

1.25

0

-4.18

4.34

Free cash flow

-0.28

-3.66

-9.99

-15.47

Equity raised

-161.87

-129.73

-41.97

9.91

Investing

-40.3

10.5

-39.1

-15.6

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-202.46

-122.89

-91.06

-21.16

