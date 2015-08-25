Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1.41
-1.78
-2.79
-8.07
Depreciation
-1.23
-1.46
-2.23
-6.24
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.29
-0.31
0.72
Working capital
1.28
-0.12
-0.46
-6.22
Other operating items
Operating
-1.53
-3.66
-5.81
-19.81
Capital expenditure
1.25
0
-4.18
4.34
Free cash flow
-0.28
-3.66
-9.99
-15.47
Equity raised
-161.87
-129.73
-41.97
9.91
Investing
-40.3
10.5
-39.1
-15.6
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-202.46
-122.89
-91.06
-21.16
