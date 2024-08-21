iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.24
(-4.00%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.24

Prev. Close

0.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.24

Day's Low

0.24

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:15 PM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 96.97%

Custodian: 2.22%

Share Price

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

110.21

110.21

110.21

110.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.24

-61.78

-70.23

-24.17

Net Worth

7.97

48.43

39.98

86.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.66

yoy growth (%)

-4.46

-7.48

-86.96

-60.83

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1.41

-1.78

-2.79

-8.07

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.46

-2.23

-6.24

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.29

-0.31

0.72

Working capital

1.28

-0.12

-0.46

-6.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.46

-7.48

-86.96

-60.83

Op profit growth

-43.2

-42.3

-69.84

141.36

EBIT growth

-20.94

-36.19

-65.35

17.08

Net profit growth

-5.97

-95.65

48.19

505.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.07

0.07

6.15

72.91

162.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

0.07

6.15

72.91

162.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.46

0.02

0

0.02

0.77

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mangal Singh

Executive Director

Harjinder Singh

Director

Daljeet Singh

Director

Kulwinder Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd

Summary

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the media and entertainment industry with a particular focus on the TV industry. The Company is currently engaged in the production of TV content including current affairs, music, serialized drama and other entertainment programmes.The company has received permission from Ministry of Broadcasting for up-linking of News and current Affairs channel.It has obtained the WPC clearances from Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.The company has already completed setting up of the earth station that is capable of up-linking 8 TV Channels in Punjab and are focusing on play out station and other infrastructure for broadcasting. The company is first company of north India to have its own earth station and up-linking Tele port.In, 2007 the company established a wholly owned subsidiary under the name of Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation FZE, in Dubai, as its distribution hub in United Arab Emirates.The company is diversifying its portfolio by entering into solar energy sector. For this, another wholly owned subsidiary under the name KBC Power Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 2010. The company has a target to commence commercial production in April 2013.
