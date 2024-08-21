Summary

Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the media and entertainment industry with a particular focus on the TV industry. The Company is currently engaged in the production of TV content including current affairs, music, serialized drama and other entertainment programmes.The company has received permission from Ministry of Broadcasting for up-linking of News and current Affairs channel.It has obtained the WPC clearances from Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.The company has already completed setting up of the earth station that is capable of up-linking 8 TV Channels in Punjab and are focusing on play out station and other infrastructure for broadcasting. The company is first company of north India to have its own earth station and up-linking Tele port.In, 2007 the company established a wholly owned subsidiary under the name of Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation FZE, in Dubai, as its distribution hub in United Arab Emirates.The company is diversifying its portfolio by entering into solar energy sector. For this, another wholly owned subsidiary under the name KBC Power Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 2010. The company has a target to commence commercial production in April 2013.

Read More