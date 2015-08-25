Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.46
-98.69
-91.54
-55
Op profit growth
-52.39
-99.42
-41.78
-1,084.27
EBIT growth
-23.86
-97.42
-42.87
-2,174.2
Net profit growth
92.73
-97.18
-39.9
-1,856.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-249.23
-500.15
-1,137.16
-165.12
EBIT margin
-1,844.66
-2,314.83
-1,173.49
-173.65
Net profit margin
-5,334.49
-2,644.31
-1,227.43
-172.66
RoCE
-15.71
-16.71
-147.25
-86.15
RoNW
-11.38
-4.79
-38.52
-21.41
RoA
-11.36
-4.77
-38.5
-21.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.48
-0.32
-7.06
-11.98
Book value per share
0.72
0.91
1.1
7.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.37
-0.52
-0.04
-0.05
P/B
0.24
0.18
0.26
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
-10.48
-4.18
-0.04
-0.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
12.26
15.6
0.42
-0.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
158.71
769.01
112.08
Inventory days
0
0
1,236.88
496.5
Creditor days
-822.27
-925.61
-5.72
-2.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.1
0.47
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-677.72
-220.77
Employee costs
-46.81
-31.84
-1.14
-0.59
Other costs
-302.42
-568.31
-558.29
-43.75
