Kohinoor Broadcasting Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

0.24
(-4.00%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.46

-98.69

-91.54

-55

Op profit growth

-52.39

-99.42

-41.78

-1,084.27

EBIT growth

-23.86

-97.42

-42.87

-2,174.2

Net profit growth

92.73

-97.18

-39.9

-1,856.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-249.23

-500.15

-1,137.16

-165.12

EBIT margin

-1,844.66

-2,314.83

-1,173.49

-173.65

Net profit margin

-5,334.49

-2,644.31

-1,227.43

-172.66

RoCE

-15.71

-16.71

-147.25

-86.15

RoNW

-11.38

-4.79

-38.52

-21.41

RoA

-11.36

-4.77

-38.5

-21.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.48

-0.32

-7.06

-11.98

Book value per share

0.72

0.91

1.1

7.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.37

-0.52

-0.04

-0.05

P/B

0.24

0.18

0.26

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

-10.48

-4.18

-0.04

-0.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

12.26

15.6

0.42

-0.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

158.71

769.01

112.08

Inventory days

0

0

1,236.88

496.5

Creditor days

-822.27

-925.61

-5.72

-2.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.1

0.47

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-677.72

-220.77

Employee costs

-46.81

-31.84

-1.14

-0.59

Other costs

-302.42

-568.31

-558.29

-43.75

