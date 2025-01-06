Konark Synthetic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.26
-7.93
0.55
-4.76
Depreciation
-1.6
-2.54
-2.86
-3.32
Tax paid
0.91
2.34
0.42
0.31
Working capital
-7.6
-4.95
-3.93
5.63
Other operating items
Operating
-19.56
-13.08
-5.8
-2.14
Capital expenditure
-2.13
-18.86
-0.92
0.09
Free cash flow
-21.69
-31.94
-6.72
-2.04
Equity raised
9.33
44.14
47.08
49.21
Investing
0
-8.49
0
0
Financing
18.74
36.1
26.08
47.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.38
39.8
66.42
94.78
