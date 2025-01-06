iifl-logo-icon 1
Konark Synthetic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Konark Synth FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.26

-7.93

0.55

-4.76

Depreciation

-1.6

-2.54

-2.86

-3.32

Tax paid

0.91

2.34

0.42

0.31

Working capital

-7.6

-4.95

-3.93

5.63

Other operating items

Operating

-19.56

-13.08

-5.8

-2.14

Capital expenditure

-2.13

-18.86

-0.92

0.09

Free cash flow

-21.69

-31.94

-6.72

-2.04

Equity raised

9.33

44.14

47.08

49.21

Investing

0

-8.49

0

0

Financing

18.74

36.1

26.08

47.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.38

39.8

66.42

94.78

