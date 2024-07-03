Konark Synthetic Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
35.63
41.36
25.95
2.88
59.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.63
41.36
25.95
2.88
59.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
0.69
0.74
19.21
0.63
Total Income
36.4
42.06
26.69
22.09
59.92
Total Expenditure
33.07
39.61
25.5
13.43
70.88
PBIDT
3.33
2.44
1.19
8.66
-10.96
Interest
2.36
2.49
1.91
2.84
3.32
PBDT
0.97
-0.04
-0.73
5.83
-14.29
Depreciation
0.75
2.5
2.69
2.97
3.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.2
-2.54
-3.42
2.86
-18.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.71
-0.75
-0.73
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.2
-1.83
-2.67
3.59
-18.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.01
-0.26
18.53
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.2
-1.84
-2.41
-14.94
-18.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.34
-3.15
-4.6
6.17
-31.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.34
5.89
4.58
300.69
-18.48
PBDTM(%)
2.72
-0.09
-2.81
202.43
-24.1
PATM(%)
0.56
-6.14
-13.17
99.3
-30.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.