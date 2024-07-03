iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Konark Synthetic Ltd Nine Monthly Results

33.81
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

35.63

41.36

25.95

2.88

59.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.63

41.36

25.95

2.88

59.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

0.69

0.74

19.21

0.63

Total Income

36.4

42.06

26.69

22.09

59.92

Total Expenditure

33.07

39.61

25.5

13.43

70.88

PBIDT

3.33

2.44

1.19

8.66

-10.96

Interest

2.36

2.49

1.91

2.84

3.32

PBDT

0.97

-0.04

-0.73

5.83

-14.29

Depreciation

0.75

2.5

2.69

2.97

3.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.2

-2.54

-3.42

2.86

-18.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.71

-0.75

-0.73

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.2

-1.83

-2.67

3.59

-18.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.01

-0.26

18.53

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.2

-1.84

-2.41

-14.94

-18.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.34

-3.15

-4.6

6.17

-31.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.34

5.89

4.58

300.69

-18.48

PBDTM(%)

2.72

-0.09

-2.81

202.43

-24.1

PATM(%)

0.56

-6.14

-13.17

99.3

-30.51

Konark Synth: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Konark Synthetic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.