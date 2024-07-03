SectorTextiles
Open₹35.4
Prev. Close₹35.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹35.4
Day's Low₹34.7
52 Week's High₹56
52 Week's Low₹15.1
Book Value₹5.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.71
-2.87
5.9
6.23
Net Worth
3.1
2.94
11.71
12.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.37
71.3
94.46
114.44
yoy growth (%)
-74.22
-24.52
-17.45
0.61
Raw materials
-18.87
-55.78
-72.53
-96.6
As % of sales
102.71
78.24
76.77
84.41
Employee costs
-1.02
-7.79
-7.62
-6.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.26
-7.93
0.55
-4.76
Depreciation
-1.6
-2.54
-2.86
-3.32
Tax paid
0.91
2.34
0.42
0.31
Working capital
-7.6
-4.95
-3.93
5.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.22
-24.52
-17.45
0.61
Op profit growth
351.12
-135.14
73.85
-65.15
EBIT growth
124.26
-170.76
-10,924.81
-100.93
Net profit growth
-109.83
2,470.76
-39.67
-748.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
43.6
47.36
40.1
18.38
71.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.6
47.36
40.1
18.38
71.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.11
1.06
2.62
13.09
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shonit Prakashchand Dalmia
Independent Director
Riyazuddin Khan
Non Executive Director
Anshul Agrawal
Independent Director
Priyanka Jha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikunj Haresh Gatecha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Konark Synthetic Limited (Formerly known Konarak Synthetics Limited) was incorporated in 1984. The Company name was later on changed to Konark Synthetic Limited in April 1995. The Company presently engages in the production and sale of textile products in India. It operate two plants, one in Palghar and the other at Silvassa for fancy twisting and air texturising respectively. The Companys products include synthetic multifold yarns, home furnishing fabrics, and readymade garments. It offers texturised and air-texturised specialty synthetic yarns; fabrics, such as upholstery, drapery-sheer and main, top of the bed, top of the table, and suitings; apparel comprising trousers, shirts, and shorts; and carded, combed, and compact cotton yarns. The company exports its products to customers primarily in Turkey, China, Russia, the Middle East, Germany, and the United States. In addition, it involves in the development of residential, commercial, and township properties. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.Konark group came into being in the late 70s under the visionary management of Mr. Prakash Dalmia, who initially forayed into the textile business by manufacturing and marketing suiting fabric and later diversified into manufacturing specialty yarns. Eventually, the Group created a brand that was exceedingly synergic with contemporary fabric trends and innovative designs. Mr. Dalmias invaluable farsightedness gave India new methods of producing value added Specialty Polyes
The Konark Synthetic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Konark Synthetic Ltd is ₹20.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Konark Synthetic Ltd is 0 and 6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Konark Synthetic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Konark Synthetic Ltd is ₹15.1 and ₹56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Konark Synthetic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.10%, 3 Years at 33.14%, 1 Year at 137.42%, 6 Month at 88.60%, 3 Month at -28.67% and 1 Month at 38.77%.
