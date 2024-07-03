iifl-logo-icon 1
Konark Synthetic Ltd Share Price

34.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open35.4
  • Day's High35.4
  • 52 Wk High56
  • Prev. Close35.4
  • Day's Low34.7
  • 52 Wk Low 15.1
  • Turnover (lac)1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.16
  • Div. Yield0
Konark Synthetic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

35.4

Prev. Close

35.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

35.4

Day's Low

34.7

52 Week's High

56

52 Week's Low

15.1

Book Value

5.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Konark Synthetic Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Konark Synthetic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Konark Synthetic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Konark Synthetic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.71

-2.87

5.9

6.23

Net Worth

3.1

2.94

11.71

12.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.37

71.3

94.46

114.44

yoy growth (%)

-74.22

-24.52

-17.45

0.61

Raw materials

-18.87

-55.78

-72.53

-96.6

As % of sales

102.71

78.24

76.77

84.41

Employee costs

-1.02

-7.79

-7.62

-6.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.26

-7.93

0.55

-4.76

Depreciation

-1.6

-2.54

-2.86

-3.32

Tax paid

0.91

2.34

0.42

0.31

Working capital

-7.6

-4.95

-3.93

5.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.22

-24.52

-17.45

0.61

Op profit growth

351.12

-135.14

73.85

-65.15

EBIT growth

124.26

-170.76

-10,924.81

-100.93

Net profit growth

-109.83

2,470.76

-39.67

-748.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

43.6

47.36

40.1

18.38

71.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.6

47.36

40.1

18.38

71.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.11

1.06

2.62

13.09

0.86

Konark Synthetic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Konark Synthetic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shonit Prakashchand Dalmia

Independent Director

Riyazuddin Khan

Non Executive Director

Anshul Agrawal

Independent Director

Priyanka Jha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikunj Haresh Gatecha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Konark Synthetic Ltd

Summary

Summary

Konark Synthetic Limited (Formerly known Konarak Synthetics Limited) was incorporated in 1984. The Company name was later on changed to Konark Synthetic Limited in April 1995. The Company presently engages in the production and sale of textile products in India. It operate two plants, one in Palghar and the other at Silvassa for fancy twisting and air texturising respectively. The Companys products include synthetic multifold yarns, home furnishing fabrics, and readymade garments. It offers texturised and air-texturised specialty synthetic yarns; fabrics, such as upholstery, drapery-sheer and main, top of the bed, top of the table, and suitings; apparel comprising trousers, shirts, and shorts; and carded, combed, and compact cotton yarns. The company exports its products to customers primarily in Turkey, China, Russia, the Middle East, Germany, and the United States. In addition, it involves in the development of residential, commercial, and township properties. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.Konark group came into being in the late 70s under the visionary management of Mr. Prakash Dalmia, who initially forayed into the textile business by manufacturing and marketing suiting fabric and later diversified into manufacturing specialty yarns. Eventually, the Group created a brand that was exceedingly synergic with contemporary fabric trends and innovative designs. Mr. Dalmias invaluable farsightedness gave India new methods of producing value added Specialty Polyes
Company FAQs

What is the Konark Synthetic Ltd share price today?

The Konark Synthetic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Konark Synthetic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Konark Synthetic Ltd is ₹20.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Konark Synthetic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Konark Synthetic Ltd is 0 and 6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Konark Synthetic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Konark Synthetic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Konark Synthetic Ltd is ₹15.1 and ₹56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Konark Synthetic Ltd?

Konark Synthetic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.10%, 3 Years at 33.14%, 1 Year at 137.42%, 6 Month at 88.60%, 3 Month at -28.67% and 1 Month at 38.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Konark Synthetic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Konark Synthetic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

