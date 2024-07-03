Summary

Konark Synthetic Limited (Formerly known Konarak Synthetics Limited) was incorporated in 1984. The Company name was later on changed to Konark Synthetic Limited in April 1995. The Company presently engages in the production and sale of textile products in India. It operate two plants, one in Palghar and the other at Silvassa for fancy twisting and air texturising respectively. The Companys products include synthetic multifold yarns, home furnishing fabrics, and readymade garments. It offers texturised and air-texturised specialty synthetic yarns; fabrics, such as upholstery, drapery-sheer and main, top of the bed, top of the table, and suitings; apparel comprising trousers, shirts, and shorts; and carded, combed, and compact cotton yarns. The company exports its products to customers primarily in Turkey, China, Russia, the Middle East, Germany, and the United States. In addition, it involves in the development of residential, commercial, and township properties. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.Konark group came into being in the late 70s under the visionary management of Mr. Prakash Dalmia, who initially forayed into the textile business by manufacturing and marketing suiting fabric and later diversified into manufacturing specialty yarns. Eventually, the Group created a brand that was exceedingly synergic with contemporary fabric trends and innovative designs. Mr. Dalmias invaluable farsightedness gave India new methods of producing value added Specialty Polyes

