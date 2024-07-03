Konark Synthetic Ltd Summary

Konark Synthetic Limited (Formerly known Konarak Synthetics Limited) was incorporated in 1984. The Company name was later on changed to Konark Synthetic Limited in April 1995. The Company presently engages in the production and sale of textile products in India. It operate two plants, one in Palghar and the other at Silvassa for fancy twisting and air texturising respectively. The Companys products include synthetic multifold yarns, home furnishing fabrics, and readymade garments. It offers texturised and air-texturised specialty synthetic yarns; fabrics, such as upholstery, drapery-sheer and main, top of the bed, top of the table, and suitings; apparel comprising trousers, shirts, and shorts; and carded, combed, and compact cotton yarns. The company exports its products to customers primarily in Turkey, China, Russia, the Middle East, Germany, and the United States. In addition, it involves in the development of residential, commercial, and township properties. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.Konark group came into being in the late 70s under the visionary management of Mr. Prakash Dalmia, who initially forayed into the textile business by manufacturing and marketing suiting fabric and later diversified into manufacturing specialty yarns. Eventually, the Group created a brand that was exceedingly synergic with contemporary fabric trends and innovative designs. Mr. Dalmias invaluable farsightedness gave India new methods of producing value added Specialty Polyester Yarn.The textile industry is the second largest industry in India. Konark Synthetic Limited, a listed company in the Bombay Stock Exchange has taken a leap forward by expanding its business across the entire textile value chain. It now offers world-class integrated textile solutions by creating vertically integrated production facilities for specialty polyester yarns, cotton spinning, home textiles, and apparel. In 1989, KSL went public with an equity issue at par of Rs.60 lakh to part finance its expansion. The expansion envisaged setting up two more units at Silvassa and Palghar for air texturising and fancy twisting respectively. It acquired the air texturising technology and machines from Japanese AIKI. An expansion project for projectile shuttleless weaving with the latest technology is also on the anvil. The group is also setting up another export oriented unit for the manufacture of terry towels. The Silvassa unit (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) was commissioned from July 1989, while the Palghar (Thana) unit was commissioned in 1987. During 1989-90, the fancy unit at Palghar suffered a setback due to reduced activity on account of frequent labour agitations, decrease in average sales realisation of fancy yarns and increase in input yarn prices. In 1990-91, the Palghar unit remained closed due to a labour agitation. However, an agreement was arrived at with the union and the production was resumed from April 1991, on a single shift basis.