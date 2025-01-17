iifl-logo-icon 1
Konark Synthetic Ltd Key Ratios

31.82
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Konark Synthetic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.22

-34.24

-24.12

-1.13

Op profit growth

59.94

-248.63

-17.06

-23.02

EBIT growth

41.29

-445.98

67.88

-51.07

Net profit growth

-24.07

189.47

25.42

101.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-135.2

-21.78

9.63

8.81

EBIT margin

-151.38

-27.61

5.24

2.37

Net profit margin

-99.5

-33.77

-7.67

-4.64

RoCE

-30.58

-13.59

3.45

2.02

RoNW

27.68

273.68

-13.42

-7.15

RoA

-5.02

-4.15

-1.26

-0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-31.49

-41.47

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-38.16

-49.77

-29.89

-27.81

Book value per share

-26.91

-29.95

22.38

30.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.28

-0.34

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.23

-0.29

-0.34

-0.55

P/B

-0.32

-0.48

0.46

0.5

EV/EBIDTA

-4.62

-7.55

10.77

10

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.91

-9.7

-1.73

1.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

684.34

233.06

146.25

106.2

Inventory days

354.73

134.85

103.55

84.87

Creditor days

-117.92

-57.75

-31.58

-16.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.81

4.37

-0.53

-0.26

Net debt / equity

-6.75

-5.97

11.74

6.68

Net debt / op. profit

-4.24

-6.69

14.61

9.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-124.41

-82.73

-71.83

-78.25

Employee costs

-5.71

-10.97

-7.19

-5.1

Other costs

-105.07

-28.07

-11.33

-7.82

QUICKLINKS FOR Konark Synthetic Ltd

