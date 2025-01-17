Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.22
-34.24
-24.12
-1.13
Op profit growth
59.94
-248.63
-17.06
-23.02
EBIT growth
41.29
-445.98
67.88
-51.07
Net profit growth
-24.07
189.47
25.42
101.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-135.2
-21.78
9.63
8.81
EBIT margin
-151.38
-27.61
5.24
2.37
Net profit margin
-99.5
-33.77
-7.67
-4.64
RoCE
-30.58
-13.59
3.45
2.02
RoNW
27.68
273.68
-13.42
-7.15
RoA
-5.02
-4.15
-1.26
-0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-31.49
-41.47
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-38.16
-49.77
-29.89
-27.81
Book value per share
-26.91
-29.95
22.38
30.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.28
-0.34
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.23
-0.29
-0.34
-0.55
P/B
-0.32
-0.48
0.46
0.5
EV/EBIDTA
-4.62
-7.55
10.77
10
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.91
-9.7
-1.73
1.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
684.34
233.06
146.25
106.2
Inventory days
354.73
134.85
103.55
84.87
Creditor days
-117.92
-57.75
-31.58
-16.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.81
4.37
-0.53
-0.26
Net debt / equity
-6.75
-5.97
11.74
6.68
Net debt / op. profit
-4.24
-6.69
14.61
9.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-124.41
-82.73
-71.83
-78.25
Employee costs
-5.71
-10.97
-7.19
-5.1
Other costs
-105.07
-28.07
-11.33
-7.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.