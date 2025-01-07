Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.37
71.3
94.46
114.44
yoy growth (%)
-74.22
-24.52
-17.45
0.61
Raw materials
-18.87
-55.78
-72.53
-96.6
As % of sales
102.71
78.24
76.77
84.41
Employee costs
-1.02
-7.79
-7.62
-6.89
As % of sales
5.55
10.92
8.07
6.02
Other costs
-5.49
-9.27
-9.88
-8.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.88
13
10.46
7.33
Operating profit
-7.01
-1.55
4.42
2.54
OPM
-38.14
-2.17
4.67
2.22
Depreciation
-1.6
-2.54
-2.86
-3.32
Interest expense
-3.55
-4.49
-4.29
-4.72
Other income
0.9
0.66
3.3
0.73
Profit before tax
-11.26
-7.93
0.55
-4.76
Taxes
0.91
2.34
0.42
0.31
Tax rate
-8.11
-29.57
76.41
-6.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.35
-5.58
0.98
-4.45
Exceptional items
11.97
-10.92
-1.63
3.38
Net profit
1.62
-16.51
-0.64
-1.06
yoy growth (%)
-109.83
2,470.76
-39.67
-748.08
NPM
8.84
-23.15
-0.67
-0.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.