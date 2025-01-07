iifl-logo-icon 1
Konark Synthetic Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.5
(-0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.37

71.3

94.46

114.44

yoy growth (%)

-74.22

-24.52

-17.45

0.61

Raw materials

-18.87

-55.78

-72.53

-96.6

As % of sales

102.71

78.24

76.77

84.41

Employee costs

-1.02

-7.79

-7.62

-6.89

As % of sales

5.55

10.92

8.07

6.02

Other costs

-5.49

-9.27

-9.88

-8.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.88

13

10.46

7.33

Operating profit

-7.01

-1.55

4.42

2.54

OPM

-38.14

-2.17

4.67

2.22

Depreciation

-1.6

-2.54

-2.86

-3.32

Interest expense

-3.55

-4.49

-4.29

-4.72

Other income

0.9

0.66

3.3

0.73

Profit before tax

-11.26

-7.93

0.55

-4.76

Taxes

0.91

2.34

0.42

0.31

Tax rate

-8.11

-29.57

76.41

-6.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.35

-5.58

0.98

-4.45

Exceptional items

11.97

-10.92

-1.63

3.38

Net profit

1.62

-16.51

-0.64

-1.06

yoy growth (%)

-109.83

2,470.76

-39.67

-748.08

NPM

8.84

-23.15

-0.67

-0.93

