Konark Synthetic Ltd Board Meeting

31.2
(-1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:30:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KONARK SYNTHETIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed herewith Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 together with Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 4th September 2024 Please find enclosed herewith intimation of Cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting and voting by poll papers at the 40th AGM of the Company.
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting. Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
KONARK SYNTHETIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair. Please find enclosed herewith Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
KONARK SYNTHETIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 It seems that the earlier file uploaded is partially not in machine readable format, hence please find enclosed new PDF file with regard to Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KONARK SYNTHETIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

