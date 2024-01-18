|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|0.5
|5
|Interim
|Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 12, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share.
